Gov. Andy Beshear made a surprise appearance Wednesday in Owensboro during the Green River Area Development District’s board of directors annual meeting at McConnell Plaza — celebrating a year of successful collaboration among GRADD, its counties, cities and partners.

“I’m not sure that we have ever worked as closely with our area development districts as we are doing right now,” Beshear said. “GRADD and our other area development districts are working harder than ever to secure more dollars than ever, to make investments in this and every other community across Kentucky to make sure that we don’t just survive; we thrive.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.