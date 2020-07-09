Gov. Andy Beshear signed an executive order on Thursday requiring masks or facial coverings. The order will take effect on Friday at 5 p.m..
Beshear's order will require patrons to wear masks in most forward-facing businesses including: restaurants, grocery stores and retail outlets. The order also requires the use of masks outside where social distancing is not possible. For those who choose not to wear masks, Beshear encourages these outlets to deny them service, he said.
For now, the executive order is slated to be in effect for 30 days and enforced by local health departments and "others." At the end of the 30 days, Beshear said that he will review the data on cases, hospitalizations, positivity rate and death rates to determine if the executive order should be extended. He has three goals with the order, he said.
"This is about the health and safety of our people," he said. "Restating our economy and opening schools. If we can do what we are talking about today, we will be able to reopen schools. If we want to be healthy and to save lives and have a healthy economy and schools to be open this is it. This is our time. We are starting this early enough that we have a real shot if we can get people across Kentucky to wear masks. If they don't, we will have to reduce capacity and will have issues opening schools. This is what we will face. Everyone's actions have consequences. If you aren't willing to do that, we wont be able to do so many things. This is our moment to beat the virus. We can quit and walk off and lose the game or get back to the hard work and hustle to do what it takes to win the game."
