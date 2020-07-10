Gov. Andy Beshear signed an executive order Thursday mandating that Kentuckians must wear face masks in public places.
The executive order takes effect at 5 p.m. Friday, July 10, and will remain in effect 30 days. At that time, the need for it to continue will be re-evaluated.
There are some exemptions. For example, children ages 5 and younger and adults with mental disabilities and some chronic medical conditions don’t have to wear face coverings.
If customers don’t wear masks in retail settings, such as clothing stores, grocery stores, bars and restaurants, business owners should refuse to serve them, Beshear said.
“We have a no shoes, no shirt, no service (policy),” Beshear said. “While we’re in a worldwide pandemic, it’s now no mask, no service.”
According to Beshear’s executive order, the state reported its highest weekly total of COVID-19 cases during the week of June 29 through July 5. The state reported 1,675 new cases that week.
On Wednesday, the commonwealth saw more than 400 new confirmed cases of the virus.
Beshear reported 333 new cases Thursday, bringing the state’s total to 18,245.
He also reported four more deaths. To date, 612 Kentuckians have died from the virus.
“We are still in a battle,” Beshear said. “And it is not going away.”
Beshear used other states as examples of how quickly the virus can take over.
Florida has nearly 60 hospital ICU units at capacity because of the virus, and hospitalizations in California and Georgia have skyrocketed.
On May 6, Arizona reported about 400 new cases of the coronavirus — similar to where Kentucky is now, the governor said.
By July 6, Arizona’s one-day total had jumped to 3,352.
“That’s what happens when the virus gets away from you,” Beshear said. “We can’t wait until we have thousands a day to take action.”
Twenty-two other states now require residents to wear masks in public, he said. Also, the National Retail Federation supports the effort.
Kentucky labor officials and business leaders have been supportive, Beshear said.
Kentucky’s executive order can be viewed online at https://govsite- assets.s3.amazonaws.com/A59NLcx VTFG7ioyvncMY_20200709_ Executive-Order_State-of-Emergency.pdf.
The order states that businesses should continue following sector-specific guidance previously issued in the Healthy at Work plan. Thursday’s mandate focuses more on patrons than employees.
According to the order, here are a few times when people must wear face coverings:
• Waiting in line outside to enter a business.
• Inside any public building where maintaining a 6-foot physical distance from strangers is difficult, such as a restaurant, store or bar.
• Riding on public transportation or in taxis or ride-sharing vehicles.
• Visiting outdoor spaces where keeping a 6-foot physical distance from strangers is difficult.
On Thursday — the same day that Beshear signed an executive order requiring face coverings in public — a Scott County circuit judge ordered Beshear to stop issuing executive orders related to COVID-19 unless they meet certain criteria regarding a state of emergency.
During Beshear’s press conference, the governor called the ruling “irresponsible” and “dangerous and devastating.” He said he would send the decision to a court of appeals and possibly the state Supreme Court.
The case was filed to protect more than 548 agribusinesses in the state, such as distilleries and farmers markets, which have been affected financially by the governor’s COVID-19 orders. The judge’s ruling allows those businesses to disregard Beshear’s coronavirus regulations.
“This shouldn’t be political, and it all seems to be,” Beshear said.
He said he was confident he would win the case in the end.
“We’ll beat them in court,” Beshear said.
In other business, the governor announced $36 million in additional CARES Act funding for 61 of the commonwealth’s local and regional health departments.
The funding will support reimbursement of costs incurred from fighting the COVID-19 global pandemic and follows $10 million in CARES funding announced in May.
Green River District Health Department officials do not know yet how much will be coming to the district from the most recent funding announcement.
GRDHD officials reported 36 new confirmed COVID-19 cases — 14 in Daviess County, two in Hancock County, 12 in Henderson County, four in Ohio County and four in Webster County.
The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the seven-county district is 1,018.
Muhlenberg County Health Department reported no new cases of the coronavirus, leaving that county’s total at 549.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
