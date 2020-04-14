Gov. Andy Beshear ordered flags at state buildings to fly at half-mast for one week as a demonstration of mourning for the first 100 coronavirus victims.
The governor encouraged individuals, businesses and organizations to join in the tribute.
An 81-year-old Muhlenberg County woman, who died Sunday, was also among the seven new COVID-19 deaths the governor announced Monday.
State deaths now stand at 104.
Muhlenberg County’s death brings the region’s total to five. In recent weeks, three Daviess County residents and one McLean County resident also died.
The state passed another COVID-19 milestone Monday: Beshear announced 87 new confirmed cases, bringing the state’s total to 2,048.
To date, at least 629 residents have recovered.
As of Monday, Beshear reported nearly 300 people were hospitalized with COVID-19. Nearly 140 of them were in ICU.
On Sunday, Kentucky State Police posts took more than 30 calls about mass gatherings, Beshear reported. Those calls resulted in only one violation. The rest were drive-in worship services at which people were obeying the executive order.
“We paid a lot of attention to the one,” Beshear told reporters at the press conference. “I want to talk about everyone else. How incredible is that? All around the state on any given day statistically we are having no mass gatherings.”
He applauded residents for social distancing on Easter Sunday — and every day.
“You are flattening the curve, and we’ve got to keep it up,” Beshear said. “ … You are saving people’s lives.”
The governor gave a brief report on procuring protective equipment for health-care workers.
It’s difficult to buy gloves, gowns, and face masks and shields, he said. The state has had some luck in finding manufacturers who will change their operations to make protective gear, but real gains in the state’s stockpile have come from donations.
Among donations Beshear announced: Ford Motor Co. donated 50,000 surgical masks, Old Kentucky Chocolates gave 25,000 pairs of gloves, GE Appliances provided 100,000 surgical masks and 100,000 pairs of gloves, and Toyota and UPS each gave 10,000 N95 masks.
A shortage still exists, Beshear said, but donations are the best hope for now. To donate protective equipment, call 833-GIVE-PPE or go to GIVEPPE.KY.GOV. Also, items may be dropped off at Kentucky State Police posts.
Regionally, Muhlenberg County Health Department announced two more cases of the coronavirus Monday, bringing that county’s total to 48.
Green River District Health Department reported one new case, bringing the district’s total to 130.
The seven-county district reported two new cases on Saturday and none Sunday.
“Although there seems to be a slowdown in new confirmed cases, it doesn’t mean we let our guard down,” Clay Horton, GRDHD public health director, said in a statement. “We all play a part in stopping the spread of COVID-19.”
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
