Louisville demonstrations overshadowed COVID-19 on Tuesday during Gov. Andy Beshear’s daily press conference.
Early Monday morning, David McAtee, a Louisville man who owned a popular barbecue store, was shot in the chest and killed during a demonstration on the city’s west end. State and federal agencies are investigating his death.
“I’ve told them (the investigation) must be fast and it must be thorough,” Beshear said.
During the press conference, Executive Cabinet Secretary Michael Brown, the state’s highest appointed official, gave an update on the shooting.
Shortly after midnight Monday, Louisville Metro Police Department officers and Kentucky National Guard members reported shots fired during a demonstration, and they returned fire.
An inventory was conducted on weapons from the LMPD and National Guard, Brown said. “It is our belief at this time that approximately 18 shots were fired between the National Guard and Louisville Metro Police.”
An investigation will be done on the weapons and shell casings found in the area.
Brown said preliminary autopsy results indicate one bullet entered McAtee’s chest. Upcoming tests will determine the bullet’s type.
Following the incident, 13 people at the residence were interviewed, and investigators took gunshot residue samples. Those results are not back yet.
Seven weapons — six handguns and one shotgun — were found in the home. All will be tested.
“We clearly believe one of them was discharged,” Brown said.
During a search of the home, videos from internal and external cameras were taken. LMPD has released one of the videos for review.
Investigators hope to find other video or audio of the incident so they can piece together a chronology of events.
“Our commitment is the truth,” Beshear said. “No matter what that truth is — good, bad, ugly — our commitment is the truth. That’s what the people of Kentucky deserve. That’s what the families involved in this deserve. That’s what we’re going to ensure happens.
“It’s, again, a time in America where I hope that there is a different and better world moving forward that hopefully everybody that’s willing to listen can hear.”
Beshear also announced the National Guard presence in Louisville will be reduced in coming days.
The governor discussed injustices the black community has suffered — and continues to suffer. For example, COVID-19 deaths demonstrate a lack of access to health care, he said. Blacks make up more than 17% of coronavirus deaths in Kentucky, yet blacks are only 8% of the state’s population.
“It’s certainly a time in America when our inequalities have been laid bare,” Beshear said.
During the daily briefing, he reported 155 new confirmed cases of the virus, bringing the state’s total to 10,185. Of those, 3,275 have recovered.
He reported three deaths, including a 92-year-old man from Muhlenberg County. To date, 442 Kentuckians have died from the coronavirus.
More than 253,500 COVID-19 tests have been conducted statewide, he said. That puts Kentucky in the upper half of states for testing, an important component for reopening the economy.
On Tuesday, Green River District Health Department officials reported 11 new confirmed COVID-19 cases — eight in Daviess County, one in Henderson County and two in Ohio County.
The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the seven-county district now stands at 693.
Muhlenberg County Health Department officials reported no additional cases, leaving that county’s total at 498.
