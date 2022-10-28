Gov. Andy Beshear announced a new Education First Plan on Thursday that aims to fill teacher shortages and amend learning loss students are facing due to COVID-19.

“We know the best thing we can do as leaders in this state is to make sure that every Kentucky child has an opportunity to get a world-class education,” he said.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.