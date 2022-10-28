Gov. Andy Beshear announced a new Education First Plan on Thursday that aims to fill teacher shortages and amend learning loss students are facing due to COVID-19.
“We know the best thing we can do as leaders in this state is to make sure that every Kentucky child has an opportunity to get a world-class education,” he said.
The first thing the Commonwealth has to do to advance the learning loss due to the pandemic is to address the teacher shortage, Beshear said.
“In order to ensure we’re doing everything possible to help every child reach their full potential and rebound, catch up, we must first address our teacher and staff shortages in our school,” he said. “You can’t catch a child up in math if you don’t have a math teacher. Our shortages are the result of not just the pandemic, but years of cutbacks that have left schools underfunded.”
Beshear announced that Kentucky has 11,000 teacher vacancies statewide.
“Our schools are the backbones of our communities, and our teachers and educators are the foundation of our future,” he said.
5% increase for public school staff
The first action item laid out by Beshear is increasing pay for public school employees by 5%. He asked the General Assembly to reopen the state budget in the next session to provide the additional raise.
“That raise is above and beyond anything local school districts have done with dollars already provided to them,” Beshear said.
In a statistic provided by the National Education Association, Beshear said Kentucky ranks 44th in the United States for starting salaries, with teachers averaging about $37,373 a year, which is a drop from 2021.
“It is time to move our state forward by making a historic investment in our schools, educators and our students during this upcoming session,” he said.
Universal preschool and full-day kindergartenBeshear said he is “once again calling for a historic investment” in the state’s preschool and kindergarten students, proposing universal preschool for all 4-year-old children and providing full-day kindergarten.
In the state’s Report Card on Kindergarten Screen, Beshear said it showed that 62.7% of Kentucky’s children were below average for academic and cognitive abilities.
Beshear also said that preschool is an “effective time and place to screen, test and identify learning challenges.”
“Imagine early intervention for our youngest children, helping them overcome any obstacles that we can identify at that age,” he said.
Joe Berry, the executive director of the Public Life Foundation, said he thinks that the governor raising the issue of early childhood education is important.
“It’s a testament to the fact that issues related to early leaning is at the forefront of people’s minds and hopefully will be during policy creation,” he said. “All-day kindergarten was a priority for Owensboro last year, and I’m excited that there’s still a commitment to that.”
Berry said universal preschool is what PLF hopes for, but how it will be delivered is the difficult question.
“Every little learner should have access to early learning opportunities,” he said. “One of the routes in Kentucky and other states is a mixed-delivery model where you co-locate headstart with private childcare providers and create a public-private partnership.”
Owensboro and Daviess County have been at the forefront of the mission to provide early education to children, and Berry said he hopes the work done locally has made an impact at the state level.
“We use a holistic approach here locally,” he said. “We bring a diversity of people who care about this issue to craft the best approach.”
Funding for professional development, textbooks, instructional resourcesIn 2021, lawmakers denied a proposal by Beshear to provide funding for textbooks. He announced Thursday that he plans to resubmit the proposal.
Along with textbooks, Beshear said he wants to restore funding for professional development and instructional resource to assist educators in helping catch students back up after the pandemic, along with teaching the grade-level content.
Loan forgivenessBeshear announced a new $3,000 maximum annual award to assist educators in paying off student loans. This will be available for teachers who teach every year of employment in a public school.
Beyond a four-year degree, Beshear said teachers often obtain higher education to advance their careers.
“That’s something we want to encourage,” he said. “It’s critical because we want the very best and the very smartest working with our children to make them the very best and the very smartest.”
Mental health and social supportCreating eight regional social-emotional learning (SEL) institutes is one of the ways Beshear said he wants to to aide in assisting students with mental health and social support.
Along with the institutions, he announced two new grant programs to school districts to provide wrap-around services to students impacted by violence, substance abuse, child abuse, parental incarceration and other training resources as needed.
Restoring pensionsBeshear said he wants to work to restore pensions for teachers, not only because “it’s the right thing to do,” but also to retain educators within Kentucky’s school districts.
“The things we’re talking about are not red or blue issues,” he said. “They’re my children, and today, we’re showing a united front about what must be done to confront learning loss.”
