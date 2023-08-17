Gov. Andy Beshear outlined his proposals for the state’s education budget Wednesday, one day after Attorney General Daniel Cameron, the Republican gubernatorial candidate, released his.
GOV. ANDY BESHEARBeshear’s “Education First” proposal includes an 11% pay raise for teachers and all school personnel and fully funding universal pre-kindergarten.
“...We must do significantly more to remain competitive to provide the best for our children,” said Beshear while announcing the plan.
During his proposal, Beshear said Kentucky is ranked 44th in average teacher starting pay and 40th in average teacher pay, according to the National Education Association’s (NEA) April report.
“We’ve fallen behind, being a state that does not fully fund universal pre-K,” he said. “We continue to fail to fund student transportation so our children can get to school safely and get home on time.”
Beshear said public schools are the “backbone of every community” and “usually serve as the largest employer in many of our counties.
“Failing to adequately compensate school system employees makes us less competitive and, worse, it impoverishes our Kentucky families that choose education as a career.”
Following the announcement of the 11% raise proposal, Beshear said the increase would be the largest single pay raise for public school educators “in at least the last 40 years.”
The NEA reported in April that the average Kentucky teacher starting salary is $38,010, Beshear said.
Beshear said the pay increase would apply to all public school employees, from bus drivers and cafeteria staff to educators.
“This increase would bring Kentucky’s average teacher starting salary, based on the NEA report, to $42,191, which would move us from 44th to 24th,” he said.
The average teacher salary in Kentucky would rank 25th in the NEA rankings, whereas the state is currently 40th, Beshear said. The most current estimate of average teacher pay is $56,375, with the 11% bump increasing that to $62,576.
“Over the two years of this budget, this is a $1.1 billion investment in the salaries of our public school educators,” he said.
In his 2022 education plan, Beshear proposed universal preschool for all 4-year-old children and providing full-day kindergarten.
Beshear continued that push Wednesday with the proposal of fully funding universal pre-K for all 4-year-olds.
“If we want to make sure that our reading scores improve, (we can do it by) ensuring every Kentucky child is kindergarten ready,” he said. “Pre-K is also an effective time and place to screen, test and identify learning challenges.”
Beshear’s full “Education First” budget proposal also includes fully funding student transportation programs; fully funding pensions and ensure no health insurance increase; increasing teacher student loan forgiveness; professional development support; better funding for textbooks and technology; mental health education and support; and boost career and technical education.
To watch Beshear’s entire proposal, visit www.youtube.com/watch?v=OnagytoGYHE.
DANIEL CAMERONDuring his education proposal outline Tuesday, Cameron unveiled his “Cameron Catch-Up Plan.”
The framework is centered around a fully-funded tutoring program, restoring classroom discipline and surging resources to teachers and classrooms.
“(The plan) is a bold strategy that is built on peer-reviewed best practices to aggressively close the learning gap to improve the classroom environment and to get resources directly to our teachers,” Cameron said.
Cameron said the cornerstone of the plan is addressing learning loss and treating it “as the emergency that it is.
“We will implement the largest expansion of reading and math instruction in the history of the Commonwealth,” he said. “We will fully fund a 16-week tutoring program for additional math and reading instruction during both summertime and after-school hours.”
If elected, Cameron said he plans to ask the general assembly to create bonuses for teachers who choose to participate in the “Cameron Catch-Up Plan” as a summertime or after-school instructor.
“My administration will also partner with state universities to recruit education students to serve as tutors,” he said. “In return, they will receive a stipend and invaluable hands-on experience.”
Cameron said the second pillar of his plan involves “critical policy changes to improve student performance in the classroom environment.
“From the teachers I’ve talked to, restoring order in the classroom is one of the biggest emerging challenges ...” he said. “A recent national survey found that 81% of superintendents report classroom behavior is becoming worse.”
The survey was conducted through the Education Advisory Board, where 81% of almost 200 superintendents who answered said student behavior is worse compared to before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cameron said, if elected, his administration would enforce current state law that requires a school resource officer be present in every school.
“I know some districts are working in good faith in this area but need more support to get it done,” he said. “We will give them the help that they need.”
The third point of Cameron’s plan aims to “reduce bureaucracy and gets additional resources into the classroom,” he said.
“Kentucky has been ranked one of the worst in the nation for overall return on our educational investment,” he said. “This is certainly not the fault of our teachers. This is the fault of government and bureaucracy, under which they labor.”
Cameron said his administration would set the first statewide base starting pay rate for new teachers at $41,500, introduce a stipend for student teachers and create discretionary funds for superintendents to pay long-time and proven educators.
Cameron anticipates it costing around $100 million to fund his plan.
To watch Cameron’s entire proposal, visit www.youtube.com/watch?v=3gYOOxee3jY.
