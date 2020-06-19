During Gov. Andy Beshear’s daily coronavirus briefing, he signed a proclamation — perhaps for the first time in Kentucky history — recognizing Juneteenth, which takes place Friday, June 19.
Black people celebrate Juneteenth, or National Freedom Day, as the anniversary of emancipation in the U.S.
In addition to signing the proclamation Thursday, Beshear said he plans to ask the legislature to establish June 19 as a state holiday.
“During these times when, again, we have heard voices and we have seen the frustration of hundreds of years of the ramifications of slavery, discrimination, of Jim Crow, of segregation, I think it’s more and more important that we remind everybody of this dark chapter of our history and that its impacts continue to linger,” Beshear said.
In other news, Beshear reported the state’s confirmed COVID-19 cases topped 13,000. On Thursday, 234 new cases were confirmed, bringing the state’s total to 13,197.
Also, Beshear announced three more deaths from the virus. To date, 520 Kentuckians have died from COVID-19.
The press conference included a Team Kentucky Fund update. To date, 421 households have received a total of $350,215 from the nonprofit that was created to help residents who lost jobs during the worldwide pandemic. Nearly 400 applications are pending.
To apply for Team Kentucky Fund assistance, go to CAPKy.org.
On Wednesday, 67 residents whose unemployment benefits were delayed stood in an outdoor line for 10 hours in Frankfort, Beshear said. Worse yet, when it was their turn in line, they were told the system closed at 7 p.m., and they wouldn’t be served that day.
“What an awful feeling that must have been,” Beshear said.
He told unemployment insurance officials to contact each one of those residents on Thursday. By 4 p.m., 61 of those claims had been resolved, and six were in the process, he said.
During the next few weeks, Beshear plans to send unemployment workers into offices throughout the state to help residents locally so they no longer have to drive to Frankfort.
Part of the problem, he said: During the former administration, 29 unemployment offices were cut and 95 employees were let go. The state’s unemployment budget fell from $41 million in 2010 to $25 million in 2018.
“We had a system that was designed to tell you no ... and hoped you wouldn’t come back,” Beshear said.
On Thursday, Green River District Health Department officials reported 15 new confirmed COVID-19 cases — eight in Daviess County, three in Henderson County, two in Ohio County and two in Union County. The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the seven-county district now stands at 804.
Muhlenberg County Health Department officials reported one new case, bringing that county’s total to 506.
