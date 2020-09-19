Gov. Andy Beshear announced Friday 777 new coronavirus cases, bringing the state’s total to at least 60,128.
“Our positivity rate has now dropped to 3.6%,” Beshear said. “That is our lowest rate in months.”
The governor also announced eight more deaths Friday. To date, 1,101 Kentuckians have died from COVID-19.
Green River District Health Department officials reported 62 new confirmed COVID-19 cases with 24 in Daviess County, one in Hancock County, 10 in Henderson County, four in McLean County, three in Ohio County, 18 in Union County and two in Webster County.
The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in GRDHD’s seven-county district is now 2,819.
Muhlenberg County Health Department officials reported two new cases of the virus, bringing that county’s total to 749.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.