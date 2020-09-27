On Saturday, Gov. Andy Beshear reported 973 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 66,036.
Beshear also reported five more deaths. To date, the coronavirus has killed 1,154 Kentuckians.
Green River District Health Department officials reported 51 new confirmed COVID-19 cases with 12 in Daviess County, one in Hancock County, 25 in Henderson County, one in McLean County, two in Ohio County, eight in Union County and two in Webster County.
The total number of reported cases in GRDHD’s seven-county district is now 3,149.
