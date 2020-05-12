For the first time, a Kentucky child is on a ventilator, fighting COVID-19.
Gov. Andy Beshear declined to share the 10-year-old child’s county of residence and gender during Monday afternoon’s coronavirus press conference.
Other children — even much younger ones — have tested positive for the virus, but none have been placed on a ventilator.
While the virus tends to target older adults, Beshear reminded residents it can infect anyone. For example, Kentuckians between the ages of 20 and 40 make up about 30% of the state’s confirmed cases, he reported last week.
Children infected with the virus often are asymptomatic, said Dr. Steven Stack, Kentucky public health commissioner. Overall, their bodies tend to handle the infection without developing serious health issues.
However, health officials across the nation have seen a few cases of a new syndrome that affects children, Stack said. Their immune systems become overactive, and they develop an inflammatory response.
“Some can have a respiratory problem,” Stack said. “Others can have a gastrointestinal problem.”
Although the state’s number of COVID-19 cases has plateaued, he reminded people to obey the Healthy at Home and Healthy at Work guidelines, such as wearing masks, avoiding crowds and physical distancing.
“We’ve said repeatedly this disease is still out there, ... and it’s still a danger,” Stack said.
In other news, Beshear asked Kentuckians to get their COVID-19 information from reputable sources, such as the state’s website at kycovid19.ky.gov.
“The longer we’ve gone on this the more intentional misinformation is put out there,” the governor said. “It’s put out by some that don’t believe this virus is real, but, let’s face it, a lot of what’s on social media right now is created by other countries (trying) to destabilize us.”
During the press conference, Beshear announced a large uptick in testing. There are about 50 sites operating this week. He urged Kentuckians to take advantage of them. A map with test locations can be found at kycovid19.ky.gov.
The governor’s administration has posted Healthy at Work guidance for all businesses reopening through May 20. That information is available at healthyatwork.ky.gov.
Beshear reported a total of 246 new confirmed cases for Sunday (141) and Monday (105). He did not host a press conference on Mother’s Day, so he reported those statistics at Monday’s briefing.
The state’s new total of confirmed COVID-19 cases now stands at 6,677.
Beshear reported a total of seven more deaths from Sunday (3) and Monday (4). One of those was a 69-year-old man from Henderson County, which is in Green River District Health Department’s service area. It marked the third death from COVID-19 in Henderson County.
On Monday, GRDHD officials reported six new confirmed COVID-19 cases — three in Daviess County and three in Ohio County. The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the district now stands at 521.
Muhlenberg County Health Department officials reported no new cases of the virus, leaving that county’s total at 462.
