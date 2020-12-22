Residents in long-term care facilities began receiving COVID-19 vaccinations Monday, and Gov. Andy Beshear said the hope is to have all long-term care residents and staff members vaccinated by early March.
Beshear said residents at a number of long-term care facilities received the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. The state received between 36,000 to 38,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine in its first shipment, Beshear said, adding that the second shipment will be smaller — about 26,000 doses.
The Pfizer vaccine, and the vaccine made by Moderna that was approved last week, requires two doses.
“The overwhelming majority of long-term care residents and staff are wanting the vaccine,” Beshear said.
Vaccinating long-term care residents is a priority because two-thirds of COVID deaths have been in those facilities, he said.
Long-term care residents who become ill with the coronavirus take up more medical resources, so vaccinating frees up hospital capacity for other kinds of patients, he said.
The federal government recommended nursing home and other long-term care center residents, and medical personnel, be the first to receive the vaccine. On Sunday, a CDC panel recommended the next group should include workers in front line jobs, teachers and people over age 75.
“In Kentucky, our mortality rates are more attached to age than any other state,” Beshear said of COVID-19 deaths. “Certainly, we have to be looking at age as we go.”
Beshear said vaccinating the medical staff and EMS responders should be completed by mid-January. Beshear said he is committed to vaccinating teachers so students can return “to a more normal educational experience.
“This is the beginning of the end for this virus,” Beshear said, but people need to continue taking precautions to prevent the spread, such as wearing masks, social distancing, and not hosting or attending gatherings.
“Limit gatherings, limit travel, even on and around Christmas,” Beshear said.
Eric Freelander, secretary for the Cabinet for Health and Family Services, said, “getting the vaccine this quickly is a scientific miracle,” but also urged people not to relax their precautions.
“We can’t quit the race just because we see the finish line,” Freelander said. “This has, and continues to be, a challenge for our collective will.”
The time between doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be about three weeks, Beshear said, and the first dose will provide some protection.
As long-term care facility residents are vaccinated, visitor restrictions will be loosened, he said.
James Mayse
