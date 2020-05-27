Gov. Andy Beshear’s daily coronavirus briefing took an unusually somber tone Tuesday as he talked about an armed group that protested Sunday on the Capitol grounds and walked through barriers to heckle him on the porch of the governor’s mansion.
During the protest, members of the Three Percenters, a radical militia movement also called Sons of Liberty, hanged the governor in effigy near the mansion.
Beshear said his children, ages 10 and 9, were not home at the time; however, while the group of protesters stood on the porch, a windowpane is all that separated the armed mob from an area where Will and Lila often play.
“This small group — way less than 3% — is trying to bully everyone else into doing what they want us to do,” the governor said.
Hanging a dummy made in his likeness promotes intolerance and hate, he said. Beshear condemned the group’s actions as “wrong, vile and evil,” and he spoke candidly about elected officials who rallied with Three%ers members just weeks prior to Sunday’s protest.
Those lawmakers are, in part, responsible for what happened, Beshear said.
Since Sunday, some state Republican lawmakers have denounced the group’s actions.
“You cannot fan the flames and then condemn the fire,” Beshear said.
For the most part, Beshear read from a prepared message. He admitted it had been an emotion-filled weekend.
His wife, first lady Britainy Beshear, had a special request for Tuesday’s press conference. During the portion of the briefing that Beshear devotes to a sign language lesson, his wife asked the translator to sign the words “love, not hate.”
The governor talked about the decision to move to the mansion in Frankfort after taking the oath of office. His family is the first to live full-time in the governor’s mansion in more than 30 years.
Beshear admitted there were concerns, especially where his children were concerned, but he said he never thought they would be bullied or heckled by adults or that their safety might be threatened.
The governor’s administration offered protesters a drive-thru permit, but the organizers and Attorney General Daniel Cameron disagreed with that option, Beshear said.
He vowed not to bow to fear.
“I will not be afraid,” Beshear said. “I will not be bullied, and I will not back down, not to them and not to anybody else.”
In other business, Eric Friedlander, secretary for the Cabinet for Health and Family Services, said 11,000 nursing home residents and staff have been tested for COVID-19 as the state continues its effort to test all residents and staff in long-term care facilities. State officials plan to test thousands more this week.
Friedlander said a Louisville facility had 39 residents and 20 staff who tested positive Friday. As a result, health officials conducted a mass evacuation during a four-hour period. Residents were moved to area hospitals.
As the state continues to test long-term care facilities, Friedlander said he expects to see other breakouts.
“We have plans in place, and we will respond aggressively,” he said.
Beshear announced a three-day total of 387 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus Tuesday. That’s a daily average of 129 per day, which is much lower than normal.
The governor expects that number to jump Wednesday because many labs did not work during the holiday weekend.
The state’s total number of cases now stands at 8,951.
Beshear reported a three-day total of three deaths, bringing that total to 394.
Green River District Health Department officials reported no new confirmed cases of COVID-19, leaving the seven-county district’s total at 627.
Muhlenberg County Health Department reported two cases, bringing that county’s total to 487.
