Gov. Andy Beshear signed nine pieces of legislation into law Tuesday that focus on public safety initiatives throughout the Commonwealth.

The bills — which focus on supporting law enforcement, better protecting victims of violent crimes and children in schools — include: House Bills 64, 115, 207, 331, 373 and 401; and Senate Bills 79, 268 and 282.

