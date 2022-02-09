Gov. Andy Beshear signed a pandemic-related bill Monday that allows those in long-term care facilities to designate an essential caregiver.
The bill also extends to those in assisted-living communities and mental health facilities.
The caregiver will be allowed to visit the resident in-person at any such facility during emergency situations, such as COVID-19, which prompted many facilities to close their doors to visitors.
Local advocate Marla Carter has lobbied for such a bill for nearly two years and had the opportunity to testify before the House of Representatives Health and Family Services Committee on behalf of the measure.
“I’m happy with the language of this bill,” she said. “If it plays out the way it’s written, it will keep that right in place for residents to have one or two essential caregivers that can never get locked out again.”
Carter is part of a national group called “Caregivers for Compromise,” which has been dedicated to looking for a solution to the isolation experienced by seniors living in nursing homes and long-term care facilities throughout the pandemic.
According to a national advocacy group “Essential Caregivers Coalition,” an essential caregiver would be a person chosen by a resident that would have a special classification during emergency events, or any other events that might limit or restrict long-term care facility visitations.
An essential caregiver would act as a partner in care to assist specified residents with daily activities, such as eating, dressing, grooming and being an overall voice for that resident, as well as ensuring that resident’s proper care at the facility, according to Carter.
Prior to Beshear’s signing, the bill received strong bipartisan support from both the state House of Representatives and Senate.
The goal of the bill, according to Carter, is to prevent long-term isolation that many seniors in long-term care facilities have experienced throughout the pandemic.
“Hopefully, the sharp decline we saw in residents during the pandemic when they were isolated, hopefully this will prevent that in the future and they will still have access to those who keep them tied to themselves,” she said.
Visitors could include relatives, legal guardians, friends, caregivers or volunteers. Visitors would have to follow safety protocols of the community or facility.
These individuals, Carter said, are the best bet to ensuring the resident is receiving the care they need.
“That’s not to say staff don’t care about those things, but they’re busy, and they’re caring for a lot of people, and they often don’t notice those small changes that sometimes can be really important,” she said. “Family members are oftentimes the first ones to identify when there’s a problem, so this is going to prevent residents from having … decline.”
A bill was introduced during the 2021 Kentucky Legislative Session, House Bill 1, which contained language that would have allowed essential caregivers to assist long-term care facility residents. However, that bill also placed restrictions on the Kentucky governor’s powers in a state of emergency, and it didn’t pass.
This time around, however, the bill only addressed essential caregivers.
Finally having this bill passed, Carter said, is a step in the right direction to ensuring those in long-term care facilities, as well as assisted living and mental health facilities, are receiving the care they need and have a voice during times of emergency.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
