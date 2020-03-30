Gov. Andy Beshear on Sunday updated the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky to 439, with one of those being another case in Henderson County, according to the Green River District Health Department.
Beshear said during his daily press conference that as of 4 p.m. there had been no new deaths reported in Kentucky due to the novel coronavirus, either, making it “a good day.”
“We have had a fairly good day in Kentucky,” he said, adding that the 43 new cases are to be expected, along with many others. “It’s going to continue. We are going to have days where we have more positive tests. We have to be strong and we have to be ready.”
Some measures that are being taken in an effort to be ready, Beshear said, are that state officials are negotiating with owners of hotels, and other locations with the capabilities to house patients if the need arises. He said there are 4.5 million people in Kentucky, and only 18,500 hospital beds. Of those beds, only 1,300 are ICU beds, “and a little bit more of that, in ventilators.”
The commonwealth is currently seeing a surge in those infected with COVID-19, but even when the surge increases, “it doesn’t mean that everybody is going to need a hospital bed. For many people they won’t.”
He reiterated his “health at home” initiative, and encouraged Kentuckians to continue following social distancing measures, even on golf courses and in stores that are still open.
If you need to go to the store, he said, but see there are a lot of cars parked at side, choose not to go inside at that time. He also said his office has been getting a lot of calls about home improvement stores that are having a difficult time maintaining social distancing measures.
“Either they find a way to enforce social distancing, or we figure out if they are essential,” Beshear said. “We have to make sure when we go places that we do it in a responsible way.”
Dr. Steven Stack, Kentucky public health commissioner, also spoke during the press conference, saying that this time in our lives in “crunch time.”
He said the next few weeks are pivotal in combating the spread of COVID-19. Kentucky citizens “can make it play out really well, or we can make it play out really badly.”
“If you do the things the governor has asked you to do, that’s the best chance,” he said.
The GRDHD said in a release that the total number of cases for the seven-county district is now at 41.
Clay Horton, public health director, said in the release that case number increases are expected.
“But it is critical that everyone do everything possible to help the spread of COVID-19. We are asking people to stay home as much as possible. When they do need to get out, it should only be when it (is) absolutely needed and they must be vigilant about social distancing.”
There are currently 33 cases in Daviess County, four cases in Henderson County, and one each in Hancock, McLean, Union, and Webster counties.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
