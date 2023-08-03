Gov. Andy Beshear will join state and local officials for the ribbon cutting of Addiction Recovery Care’s (ARC) Yellow Banks Recovery Center, 3136 W. Second St., at 2 p.m. today, Aug. 3.
The Yellow Banks Recovery Center is ARC’s first residential treatment center in western Kentucky.
ARC clients who are close to completing treatment at other facilities began transitioning to the center in July, with 70 women currently residing at the facility.
A full opening date of the facility is scheduled for later this year to accept new clients.
Once fully operational, the center will be able to deliver care for up to 300 women.
