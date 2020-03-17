Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday evening that child care centers across Kentucky should close by end of day Friday due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Beshear said the decision is necessary.
“I know that it’s difficult,” he said, adding that there will be some exceptions for health care workers because “they have to be able to get into work.”
“There will be a few other exceptions that are out there,” he said. “Again, a tough step, but one that is absolutely necessary for Kentucky residents.”
Peggy Ratliff, owner of Owensboro Child Care Center LLC, said she, along with other child care facilities across the commonwealth, have been in communication with state officials on best practices.
Since the threat of COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus, has been more apparent in the commonwealth, Ratliff and her staff have been bleaching all toys and surfaces, keeping doors sanitized, and ensuring that children and staff wash their hands many times throughout the day. They have been checking for fevers often and asking families that have kids with any kind of illness to stay home, including stomach issues and “green, snotty noses.”
They also have limited visitors to the facility, allowing only parents to come in for pick up and drop off, and ensuring anyone who comes into the center wash their hands.
Ratliff said she has had many families thank her profusely for remaining open so far and she worried about the aftermath of the governor mandating child care centers to close.
“Families are very concerned,” she said. “I don’t know what’s going to end up happening.”
The Green River District Health Department has an adult day care facility — Compassionate Care Adult Day Center — and Jessica Austin, GRDHD epidemiologist, said Monday morning that with the governor’s call to close child care centers, they will be closing the adult day care.
The GRDHD has already been discouraging group settings when possible, Austin said, and child care and adult care centers fall in line with that. She said the health department has already been communicating with area families to stay home with their loved ones.
“If people are able to stay home then that is our recommendation 100%,” she said. “If you can, go ahead and do that.”
Puzzle Pieces does not follow the same mandates as child care centers in the state, according to Ashley Wedding, public relations director for the non-profit that assists individuals with intellectual disabilities.
Puzzle Pieces falls under the guidelines of the Department of Developmental and Intellectual Disabilities, but Amanda Owen, owner of Puzzle Pieces, is on the phone with them daily and seeking insight on how to protect clients and ensure their safety and well-being, Wedding said.
“As of right now, we are staying open, but we are preparing for closure,” Wedding said. “If the DDID says we need to close, we are prepared for that also.”
She said the facility is putting in place guidelines set by the DDID and the Centers for Disease Control as part of health precautions, and the center is going to maintain normalcy as much as they possibly can “and serve our clients and families to the best we are permitted to.”
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
