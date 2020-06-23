On Wednesday, Gov. Andy Beshear plans to announce his Healthy at School initiative during his coronavirus press conference.
The plan to reopen schools in the autumn has been difficult to create, Beshear said. State and school officials have had lots of back-and-forth conversations about the upcoming guidance.
“Some things schools will be able to do easily,” Beshear said. “Some things will be harder.”
Beshear announced Monday no new deaths from COVID-19. The total stands at 526 Kentuckians who have died from the virus.
During the last two months, there have been only a couple of days the state did not have any deaths from the coronavirus, he said.
The number of new cases also was low. On Sunday, the state saw 120 new cases, and on Monday that number dropped to 90.
“That’s one of the lowest Mondays we’ve had in a while,” Beshear said.
He believes the state remains in a plateau. To date, 13,839 cases have been confirmed.
On Monday, the state advances to Phase III of its reopening. Bars can open at 50% capacity, restaurants can bump up from 33% to 50% capacity, groups of 50 and fewer people can gather, public swimming facilities can reopen and youth sports can expand from low-touch sports only.
Guidance is posted for the next phase of reopening at HealthyatWork.Ky.Gov, giving people a week to become acquainted with new rules.
Dr. Steven Stack, state public health commissioner, emphasized the importance of following those guidelines.
“This is a dangerous disease,” he said, “and we are seeing in other states dramatic surges.”
As the state enters Phase III of its reopening, Stack said it’s important to observe physical distancing, wear face masks, wash hands often, use hand sanitizer and self-screen for higher temperatures and COVID-19 symptoms. People who think they have COVID-19 symptoms should get a test and stay home until the results are known.
“We have good numbers recently, which enables us to responsibly attempt to go to Phase III on June 29,” Stack said.
Beshear reminded the audience that Arizona’s numbers looked good, too, but, as the state expanded its reopening, cases started to skyrocket. For example, during a three-day period last week, Arizona reported more than 7,000 new cases, Beshear said.
“It’s really important, as we move forward, to follow the rules,” he said.
In other business, Beshear announced 883,054 residents statewide requested absentee ballots for the upcoming primary election, which takes place Tuesday, June 23. Of those ballots, 452,305 already have been returned to county offices.
In addition, more than 88,500 people have participated in early in-person voting.
Last year, 664,738 Kentuckians voted in the primary election, Beshear said. He believes the state may see its largest voter turnout in a primary for many years.
Beshear will not host a press conference Tuesday. The next one will be Wednesday.
Green River District Health Department officials reported five new confirmed COVID-19 cases — four in Daviess County and one in Webster County.
The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the seven-county district now stands at 829.
Muhlenberg County Health Department officials reported no new cases of the virus, leaving that county’s total at 509.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
