Gov. Andy Beshear came to Owensboro Monday morning to celebrate the distribution of $4.6 million in grants to local nonprofit groups, while also stopping to read to students at a Head Start preschool on West Fifth Street.

Beshear announced the grants to 66 nonprofit agencies and churches Monday morning at Owensboro Regional Recovery. In August, Beshear’s office announced the Team Kentucky Nonprofit Assistance Fund, which was created when state lawmakers had allocated $75 million in American Rescue Plan Act dollars for nonprofit groups.

