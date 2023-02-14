Gov. Andy Beshear came to Owensboro Monday morning to celebrate the distribution of $4.6 million in grants to local nonprofit groups, while also stopping to read to students at a Head Start preschool on West Fifth Street.
Beshear announced the grants to 66 nonprofit agencies and churches Monday morning at Owensboro Regional Recovery. In August, Beshear’s office announced the Team Kentucky Nonprofit Assistance Fund, which was created when state lawmakers had allocated $75 million in American Rescue Plan Act dollars for nonprofit groups.
“Today is going to be a really good day,” Beshear told the full audience at the ORR facility on Veach Road. “We are going to celebrate the investment of more than $4.6 million in your local nonprofits.”
Beshear said, “I don’t know of another county” that received as many grants for nonprofits than Daviess County.
“What that means is Daviess County (residents) care about one another,” Beshear said.
Much of Beshear’s remarks focused on the state has a whole. Beshear, who is running for a second term as governor this year, said the state weathered both the COVID-19 pandemic and two major natural disasters, and experienced economic growth that created thousands of jobs.
Beshear recounted the disasters that have struck the state, including the tornadoes that caused damage across western Kentucky in late 2021, and the historic flooding in Eastern Kentucky last year. The state also lost about 18,000 people to COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, Beshear said.
“Through all of that, we have persevered, and that’s because of our faith and who we are,” Beshear said.
Beshear, said the state has done well economically in 2021 and 2022, with millions of dollars in investments. Eighteen thousand jobs were created in Kentucky in 2021 and 15,000 in 2022.
“This is our chance to no only leapfrog 10 other states’ economies, but to be a top 10 state economy,” Beshear said.
Jeremy Stephens, executive director for Habitat for Humanity of Owensboro-Daviess County, thanked Beshear and state legislators for making the funds available to the nonprofit groups. Habitat for Humanity received a $100,000 grant through the funds.
“We do critical work here,” Stephens said of the nonprofits.
Later, Stephens said, “We are also passionate about our mission and we are willing to do the work to serve in our community, and we certainly know how difficult it can be to obtain the funding we need.”
Stephens said, “Today is evidence we have a state government with a willingness to partner, and an ally in the governor’s office that is not just going to talk the talk, but back it up with action and funding.”
Steve Winkler, executive director of the Cliff Hagan Boys and Girls Club, also thanked state and local officials for helping the nonprofits receive funding through the program.
More from this section
The Boys and Girls Club also received $100,000.
“I just wanted to say thank you to everyone involved in this process — the governor, our Kentucky legislators, our Mayor, the United Way — we are all in a collaboration here in an effort of making every nonprofit successful,” Winkler said. “It is a team effort. It’s Team Kentucky. It’s Team Daviess County.”
Rep. DJ Johnson, an Owensboro Republican, also thanked those in attendance.
“This is a group of people dedicated to people in our region” from birth to the end of life, Johnson said. “We cover every aspect of life in this room, and I thank you for that.”
Johnson said, “From the entire General Assembly, we are so glad we were able to do what we did with the budget last year to make this day happen.”
Beshear said, “In Frankfort, what often gets covered is where we disagree. But, we get a lot done together, and it does truly change lives.”
Beshear started his day in the city with an audience of children, when he read stories to three classes at West End Child Development Center, a Head Start preschool through Audubon Area Community Services. Audubon Area also received a $100,000 grant through the Nonprofit Assistance Fund.
Tara Fielden, area manager for Audubon Area Head Start Area 1, said she had reached out to Beshear’s office, hoping the governor could do a story reading through Zoom.
Instead, the governor’s office said he could do the reading in person.
“February is Male Involvement Month with Head Start,” Fielden said.
The staff talked a little about who the governor is before with students before the visit, Fielden said.
“Most of them are so excited to have someone different reading to them,” Fielden said.
Beshear said there have been numerous studies showing the benefit of pre-kindergarten programs on children.
“It’s one of the reasons I believe we should have universal pre-K across Kentucky,” Beshear said “What is done here is really special. I want to make sure that opportunity is available to every Kentucky child. You can see the great job they’re doing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.