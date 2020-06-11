The state has its highest number of COVID-19 testing sites to date, and Gov. Andy Beshear is asking Kentuckians to be tested.
With 189 testing sites, every resident lives close to one, so there is no excuse, Beshear said.
“Testing is absolutely critical if we want to open safely,” the governor said.
Many sites don’t use the number of tests they have available because residents are not signing up like Beshear would like. At some sites, such as Bowling Green and Elizabethtown, there are so many open slots that residents can register to be tested the following day.
Also, Beshear encouraged anyone who recently participated in a march or protest to be tested.
During the earlier part of the week, the number of COVID-19 cases increased. Beshear said those numbers haven’t jumped enough for concern, but it indicates the state can do a better job of following Healthy at Work rules.
He asked businesses and employees to revisit those guidelines at Healthy atWork.ky.gov.
To date, all but one county — Robertson County, which has about 2,300 residents — has coronavirus cases.
“This virus has no geographic boundary, and anyplace can become a hot spot,” Beshear said.
He reported 191 new cases Wednesday, bringing the state’s total to 11,883. Of those, 3,375 residents have recovered.
Beshear announced seven more deaths related to COVID-19. The total number of Kentuckians who have died is now 484.
Green River District Health Department officials reported six new confirmed COVID-19 cases — four in Daviess County, one in Henderson County and one in Ohio County. The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the seven-county district is 731.
Muhlenberg County Health Department officials reported no new cases of the virus, leaving that county’s total at 499.
In other news, Beshear reported a federal court in the eastern district ruled in his favor, agreeing the governor had the authority to reform the Kentucky Board of Education. All the members he appointed will retain their seats.
“We think that this is behind us,” Beshear told listeners.
The governor will not select the state’s new education commissioner. Instead, he said, the board will do that after a national search.
When asked what voting may look like during the November election, Beshear said virus data from June and July will prove important in making that decision because more businesses will reopen during those months.
If COVID-19 spikes or remains an issue going into the general election, the governor feels the state may need to offer absentee ballots as an option again.
“If we don’t make it easy for people to vote — and especially those that are in harm’s way because of this virus — then we’re not living up to the bedrocks of our democracy. We’re basically disenfranchising people who could die of COVID if we’re going to make them go in a polling place,” Beshear said.
The governor announced he will not host COVID-19 briefings Friday, Saturday or Sunday.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
