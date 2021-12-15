Gov. Andy Beshear toured the devastation in Bremen on Tuesday, speaking with community members who lost their homes and loved ones during Friday’s tornado.
“I just want to thank everybody,” said Beshear at the Bremen Volunteer Fire Department. “I know that we have got so many people here that have been out since the storm hit.”
Beshear, who was accompanied by Mayor Allen Miller, spoke to community members and local leaders at the fire department before his motorcade visited some of the most heavily-damaged areas in the Muhlenberg County town.
“We are with you, I hope you feel that from the state and from the country,” Beshear said. “I have never seen an outpouring of love and support quite like what we are seeing right now.”
Miller said Beshear taking the time to visit Bremen, a town of about 300 people, really means a lot.
“It means a lot to know they are looking at us, a small community like we are,” Miller said. “ A lot of times the small communities get looked over. The governor and his staff have done a wonderful job of reaching out to us.”
Muhlenberg County Judge- Executive Curtis McGehee echoed Miller’s sentiments regarding Beshear’s visit.
“He has made contact with me every day,” McGehee said. “He has also had members of his staff to contact me, and all of that was meaningful, but for him to show up and be on site and witness firsthand what we are experiencing, and to offer encouraging words, is even more meaningful.”
Keith Putnam, Muhlenberg County Emergency Management director, said about 100 homes have already been assessed that were destroyed in Bremen, but there are more to do.
“I think they are up to about 200 residents that were without power that they were able to get back,” Putnam said. “I think we are getting there. It is completely different from two days ago, from what it started out as.”
Putnam said most of the roads in the area are passable now, and everyone participating in the cleanup has done an excellent job.
From an emergency management standpoint, the scale and magnitude of the tornado makes the cleanup process a challenge, Putnam said.
“Once we found out what we did have, it was completely across the county, a 17-mile track, and from where it started to where it ended was all the same,” he said. “We are just thankful it wasn’t any worse.”
Beshear said he wishes he knew why, within the past two years, Kentucky has withstood a global pandemic, historic flooding, the second worst ice storm on record and Friday’s tornado, which he said is the worst tornado the state has experienced.
“What I can tell you is we can commit to a response that is just as historic to make sure that again, we just take care of everyone,” he said.
Nathan Havenner, Messenger-Inquirer, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837
