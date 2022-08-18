Gov. Andy Beshear made stops in Muhlenberg and Ohio counties Wednesday to raise awareness about new projects and funding.
In Greenville, Beshear joined local leaders to break ground on a hangar at Muhlenberg County Airport that will support Madisonville Community College’s Fixed Wing Aviation Program.
Wednesday marked the start of the first phase of the project, which includes developing a taxiway connector and aircraft ramp, among other upgrades.
Despite the obstacles the state has faced in the past several months — including tornadoes in December to the recent flooding in the eastern Kentucky, along with an ongoing pandemic — Beshear said it was a day to celebrate.
“...We’re here today for an exciting project that’s going to build such a bright future to so many students in this area,” he said. “A project that brought counties and regions and different partners together, showing how much we can get done when we work together.”
The $6 million construction phase will be funded by the county, Kentucky Department of Aviation, MCC and the Federal Aviation Administration.
Construction on the $1.4 million hangar is planned to start next year during the second phase.
Other initiatives include the purchase of flight training simulators and classroom and security upgrades.
“To say the least, it’s exciting,” Muhlenberg County Judge-Executive Curtis McGehee said. “I think it’s a great opportunity for Muhlenberg County.”
Both Beshear and McGehee stressed the importance of having the project benefit the education sector and the future.
“I am proud to run an education-first administration, and these upgrades are fostering just that,” Beshear said. “The education of the next generation of pilots of this country and our economy here in Kentucky desperately need this.”
“It’s a rare opportunity; not the kind of program that we’ve seen in rural communities, at least in this part of the state,” McGehee said. “I’m very happy that Madisonville Community College has partnered with Muhlenberg and Hopkins counties for the completion of these aviation programs. I think it provides a lot of opportunities to people in our community and … a lot of opportunities to this part of the country.”
Beshear also made an appearance at the Ohio County Community Center in Hartford to announce the funding of projects in Ohio and Butler counties.
The city of Beaver Dam received a $88,084 grant through the Land and Water Conservation Fund to apply asphalt overlay to the existing parking area on driving lanes at Beaver Dam City Park.
Ohio County Fiscal Court was awarded $400,000 in discretionary transportation funds for resurfacing of the extension of Old Liberty Church Road within the Bluegrass Crossings Business Centre in Beaver Dam that will serve a proposed $17 million distillery project that is to employ 30 people.
