Gov. Andy Beshear made stops in Muhlenberg and Ohio counties Wednesday to raise awareness about new projects and funding.

In Greenville, Beshear joined local leaders to break ground on a hangar at Muhlenberg County Airport that will support Madisonville Community College’s Fixed Wing Aviation Program.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.