The state’s death toll from the deadly tornadoes increased to 77 last week, with the death of an infant in Graves County, Gov. Andy Beshear told reporters Monday.
The response to the deadly tornadoes continues, with 16 counties eligible for assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Beshear said, in his update on the tornado recovery effort and the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.
Beshear said more than 11,400 claims for federal assistance have been filed by people who suffered tornado damage. FEMA has already paid out $4.7 million in claims, Beshear said.
“It’s really tough when we know more than 11,400 families have been impacted by this,” Beshear said.
A variety of resources are available for people affected by the tornadoes, including waivers to have SNAP benefits replaced, federal funds to help displaced workers and unemployment payments for people who had jobs interrupted by the disaster.
The state has a one-stop website to find resources: https://governor.ky.gov/tornado resources.
Some forms of assistance have deadlines, Beshear said. For example, the deadline to apply for replacement SNAP benefits is January 18, Beshear said.
The state is still housing more than 600 people with storm damage at state parks, along with a number of first-responders.
“All Kentuckians who wanted to be out of congregant shelters are out,” Behsear said.
The Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund has raised $30 million in donations.
“We’ve issued 39 funeral expense checks,” Beshear said. Those funds will also be used to help uninsured home owners and renters, Beshear said.
For homeowners, the fund will help cover expenses not covered by FEMA, said Beshear. He asked other charities to help cover rebuilding expenses as well.
“We want to get that fund up to where you can actually replace your home,” Beshear said.
People can still donate at: teamwkyrelieffund.ky.gov.
On the pandemic, Beshear said the state’s positivity rate has increased to 11.8%. Health officials don’t believe the increase is tied to the omicron variant.
Kentucky has not yet seen an increase in confirmed omicron cases, Beshear said. But Beshear said officials expect omicron to become widespread in the state.
“We will really need to be careful as we move forward,” said Beshear. He urged people to either get vaccinated or get their booster shot.
“All studies have shown that holds up really well” against the omicron variant, Beshear said.
The delta variant is still active in the state. There were 139 COVID-19 deaths in the state between December 23-26 and more than 8,600 new confirmed cases.
“We are still in the midst of a pandemic,” Beshear said. “This is real.”
With school set to resume next week, Beshear said parents should have their children tested for COVID-19 shortly before returning to school.
People planning on attending New Year’s celebrations should also get tested.
“Get everyone tested as close to that get-together date as possible,” Beshear said. “Now, you can get tested in an hour.”
More than 11,000 people received a COVID-19 vaccination over the weekend, and 35,000 received vaccine booster shots, Beshear said. Statewide, 62% of the population has been vaccinated — although the percentages for certain age groups are much higher, Beshear said. For example, 92% of people over age 75, and 70% of people over 40 have been vaccinated.
Beshear said the delta variant killed a number of people in their 40s over the weekend.
When asked if the increase in the state’s positivity rate could be the result of omicron, Beshear said that would be preferable to the increase because of the delta variant. Initial reports are that omicron is less likely to cause serious illnesses than the delta variant.
“If the positivity rate is going up and it’s delta, we are greatly concerned,” Beshear said. “If it’s omicron, we are concerned, but not panicked.”
Of the new variant, Beshear said, “I do know we have enough unvaccinated people that omicron is going to cause more cases.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: JamesMayse
