The head of the Kentucky Association of Chiefs of Police said an executive order issued late last month by Gov. Andy Beshear should help law enforcement agencies rehire retired officers to augment forces depleted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The executive order was signed by Beshear on March 31. The order allows law enforcement agencies to rehire officers without the officer losing any of his or her retirement benefits.
The order also shortens the process for retiring retirees by suspending a review of the retiree’s employment by Kentucky Retirement System, County Employee Retirement System or the KSP Retirement System.
The executive order also applies to other types of responders, such as firefighters and EMS workers.
Shawn Butler, executive director for the Association of Chiefs of Police, said retirees trying to be rehired have to submit paperwork to their respective retirement system and be deemed eligible to be rehired. The executive order would apply to officers recently retired from law enforcement.
“There’s a labyrinth of paperwork,” Butler said. “This allows you to bypass that.”
With the paperwork requirement “you’re looking at a minimum of 30 to 60 days” before a retiree is able to start working again, he said.
The Association of Chiefs of Police worked with the governor’s office on the order, Butler said. Departments might have to rehire retirees quickly if department officers are required to be quarantined due to COVID-19.
“When you look at police departments, the majority is 15 (officers) and under,” Butler said. If a department has officers off work due to possible coronavirus exposure, “you can imagine what they would do to smaller departments.”
Currently, there aren’t any departments that are short-staffed due to COVID-19 exposure, Butler said.
“Let’s hope it doesn’t come to that,” Butler said. “We don’t want to get into a position where we are trying to get this (executive order) when the emergency is upon us.
“If you had a whole shift quarantined, you don’t have 60 days to wait,” Butler said.
Major Barry Smith, chief deputy for the Daviess County Sheriffs’ Department, said the department has vacancies but hasn’t looked at rehiring retirees.
“I could see where the waiver for newly retired folks would be beneficial for (agencies) across the state,” Smith said.
Owensboro Police Department Chief Art Ealum said the department rehires retirees as reserve officers regularly, but the executive order gives the department an opportunity to rehire retired officers full-time without “running the risk of messing up their retirement.
“It’s nice to have this available to us,” Ealum said.
While OPD is a large department, “anybody could be affected,” by a coronavirus exposure, he said.
“We have contingency plans as far as staffing,” Ealum said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.