Losing the ability to drive because of failing eyesight leaves the victim mostly confined to his home, with little more to do than watch a lot of television.
To that end, I’ve seen every episode of “MASH,” “Law & Order” and “In the Heat of the Night” enough times to have their scripts memorized.
But, I did see something one day this week that sent my emotions into overdrive.
The health advisory involved cigarettes, but it certainly wasn’t a message pushing the sale of cigarettes. Instead, it was a mind-boggling message to avoid the dangers of smoking.
Included were pictures of two women who reportedly had their facial structures greatly altered and their ability to speak in deplorable condition.
And I watched all of that with the feeling that I might have survived a long period of danger.
Some 30 years ago, when I was editor of the Ohio County Times-News, I walked into the newsroom, made my way to my office and sat down at my desk. The very first thing I did was light a cigarette.
At that time I had been smoking for some 40-plus years and had worked my habit to right at three packs of cigarettes a day. And according to some smart people who cared about the health of others, that was medically criminal.
My throat was bothering me on that particular day and seemed to hurt more when I took a big draw from the cigarette I had in my mouth. With that, I almost yanked the monster from my mouth and unceremoniously stamped it out in the ashtray on my desk.
“This,” I said, “is the most stupid thing I have ever done in my life.”
I also reached into my shirt pocket, pulled out the remaining cigarettes and slammed them into my office trash can — and that was the last cigarette I ever smoked and the last one I ever wanted.
Back home that evening, I walked into our kitchen, and there was my bride working on supper with a cigarette in her mouth.
I told her I quit smoking that morning and I thought it was a good idea if she did the same thing.
Pulling the cigarette out of her mouth and flashing one of her beautiful smiles, she said, “If you can, honey, so can I.”
And we did.
This might sound like a bit of self-glorification, but is seriously intended to help those who think they cannot quit smoking.
Please, try.
Then call me with word that you made it.
