Have you ever given any thought to reliving your life with the hope of coming out with something better?
Even if it was something possible to do, would you trade today for something you really could not count on?
Since I’ve opened up this can of worms, I have to admit I’ve given it some thought.
But along with that senseless thinking, I also bothered to put some distance between what was good and not all that good. And that’s where I stumbled back to reality.
Life is made up of times in history that have to be carefully weighed. Such times are plentiful in a life as long as mine and require some very close looking.
For instance, looking back 80 years, was a marble game with neighborhood friends really that much fun? Or would it have been a lot better staring into the screen of a cell phone for countless hours?
When I was locked into that age — given many other circumstances — there was nothing better than a fun game of marbles.
How many of you my age can look back and solidly remember rampant flooding caused by rampant rain? Can you look back and see snows deep enough to bury a car, even a Model A Roadster?
At that age, what would be better for breakfast than Mom’s homemade biscuits and grease gravy?
Going up the road a little I would have made every effort to do much better in school and not entertain the belief that teachers should have been born with horns.
And going way up the road of life, I would do everything in my power to see that trains would not derail every day and have a law passed that shooting paper wads with rubber bands in school should not be punished with time after school.
And for sure I would take the position that a picnic in the park would be much better than taking a rapid-shooting rifle to school and killing 15 or 20 students.
Now that I’ve bothered to get into the impossible, keeping what I had in the distant past, I’ll keep on cringing overs the mass killings, the devastating tornados, trading beautiful snows for monster snows and crying when the grocery store clerk hands you your bill.
So lets leave the past where it is and what it was and try not to cry when you turn on the television or open a newspaper.
The worst thing that can happen with a game of marbles is that you likely will wear out the knees of your pants and lose all of your marbles.
I did both.
