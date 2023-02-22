Representatives from the Office of Broadband Development and the Education and Labor Cabinet on Tuesday visited the Green River Area Development District (GRADD) office in Owensboro as part of a six-week, 14-stop listening tour for the ongoing Better Internet Initiative.
The initiative, part of Gov. Andy Beshear’s Better Kentucky Plan, is currently seeking feedback from local leaders, community partners, business owners and residents about concerns and needs regarding accessibility and usage.
“Access to reliable high-speed internet is critical to the state’s future economic growth and will vastly improve the daily lives of all Kentuckians,” Beshear said in a press release. “While we are making great progress in our efforts to expand access, we can’t afford to leave any person or community — urban or rural — behind.
“That’s why we’re asking local leaders in education, health care and agriculture, as well as community partners, business owners and residents to take part in these conversations, which will help us identify precisely where more work needs to be done.”
Attendees at the event were able to participate in an open, in-person conversation while also having the opportunity to submit answers to a number of questions anonymously through a live online poll.
Tim LeDonne, executive director for state programs for the consulting group Connected Nation, said the tour will help with the state’s objective of creating a five-year action plan “with the goal of connecting everyone in the Commonwealth” through two programs — the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) Program and the Digital Equity Act (DEA).
Meghan Sandfoss, executive director for the Office of Broadband Development, started in her new role about five months ago and has kept busy talking to people across the state to learn how to “close (the) digital divide.”
“We know there’s a lot of need in the communities,” she said, “and through this planning process, we hope to identify what areas of the state we need to target our efforts through BEAD ….”
Vickie Wise, deputy secretary for the Education and Labor Cabinet, said the tour will be helpful with the department’s creation of asset mapping of digital equality resources by “analyzing local digital inclusion plans” by being able to describe “all digital barriers through focus groups and surveys.”
“(We want) to identify all the needs and groups that we need to target to be able to provide this high-level speed and reliable internet services that so many of you know that we have and know that are missing from our communities across the state,” she said.
Questions posed to the crowd included finding barriers to high speed internet, why people may not subscribe to home internet service in their respective communities, the definition and purpose of digital inclusion, the benefits of having increased internet access and how to plan for the future, among other topics.
Wes Kerr, director of community solutions for Connected Nation and lead facilitator for the event, stressed the importance of finding out how people use the internet on a daily basis.
“The more that we understand how people are using it for, what they want to be able to use it for, what the barriers are in being able to use it — the better that these plans can be working to address that,” he said.
Kerr also brought up how the internet has brought on changes in the workforce and a chance to diversify the candidate pool outside state lines, pointing out an increase of people working from home after the height of the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s getting harder to hire people locally, and that’s OK, because maybe we can hire from elsewhere,” he said. “... (If you need) a highly-skilled person and … can’t find that person today, (you) can hire that (person) in California or … from wherever.”
Toward the end of the event, attendees were asked to rank priorities regarding internet service — with increased speed/reliability of internet connections, making internet service more affordable and improved high-speed infrastructure posed as the top three.
Kerr hopes that the conversation about the need for high-speed internet continues beyond the tour.
“We’re here talking today; don’t stop talking,” he said. “Don’t come today and shelf it. … Historically, (part) of the problem is that we talk a little bit, and then we don’t talk anymore. … For communities to continue to engage … is super important.
“... Our hope is that we are identifying you, know where you’re at and that in this process, we make sure somebody can get you service that’s equitable and makes it possible for you to do the things that you want to do — live, work, play.”
