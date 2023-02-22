LISTENING TOUR

Wes Kerr, director of community solutions at Connected Nation, facilitates the 14-stop listening tour for the Better Internet Initiative on Tuesday at the Green River Area Development District (GRADD) office.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

Representatives from the Office of Broadband Development and the Education and Labor Cabinet on Tuesday visited the Green River Area Development District (GRADD) office in Owensboro as part of a six-week, 14-stop listening tour for the ongoing Better Internet Initiative.

The initiative, part of Gov. Andy Beshear’s Better Kentucky Plan, is currently seeking feedback from local leaders, community partners, business owners and residents about concerns and needs regarding accessibility and usage.

