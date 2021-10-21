Southern Star has partnered with Beverly’s Hearty Slice to help fund Halloween and Thanksgiving food giveaway events.
Beverly’s Hearty Slice, a local organization created by Owensboro resident Travis Owsley, gives out Little Caesar’s pizza and water bottles every other week at Kendall Perkins Park to anyone who is in need of a hot meal.
Owsley started the organization more than a year ago and since then, he said it has taken off with the help of community support and local businesses and organizations rallying to help out.
Last year, Owsley said he was able to give out 130 candy bags for Halloween in addition to pizza as well as 130 Thanksgiving meal boxes for families.
This year, he said he wants to do even more.
“We want to increase the numbers of what we’ve already been doing,” he said.
With the help of Southern Star, this year, he said the organization will be able to distribute 150 candy bags, Little Caesar’s to 200 people, 50 hygiene bags, as well as five $20 gift cards to help families buy costumes this year.
The Halloween food giveaway will take place at Kendall Perkins Park on Oct. 22 from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Additionally, Owsley said Beverly’s Hearty Slice will be handing out pizza and Thanksgiving food boxes.
Last year, the organization helped feed 130 families and will be increasing that to 160 this year.
In addition to pizza, Pepsi and Little Debbie products, he said 160 families will also receive a Thanksgiving meal box with a half ham, two cans of corn, two cans of green beans and macaroni and cheese.
The Thanksgiving giveaway, which will also take place at Kendall Perkins Park, will start at 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Nov. 19 and will include a coat drive.
Anyone interested in donating coats or other items that might help make a family’s Christmas special, can contact Beverly’s Hearty Slice via its Facebook page.
“We believe in Beverly’s Hearty Slice’s mission in giving back to children of the community,” said Karen Goedde, Southern Star’s director of corporate communications and public relations. “We felt like it was a good fit and we’re just very proud to be a partner with this organization … as they serve the community.”
Owsley said he is humbled by how the organization has grown throughout the past year since he began.
Originally, he said his goal was to purchase five boxes of pizza every two weeks when he got paid and hand slices out at the park for anyone who needed a hot meal.
“I wanted to give back in honor of my mother who was big into community,” he said. “It’s crazy. I’m happy I took a leap of faith and everything worked out.”
Since then, he said the community has rallied around him with organizations and businesses regularly donating items, time and funds to help with the mission.
“I just feel like when you do things for the right reasons, people will give back and support that,” he said. “People are able to see how many kids and how many people it’s impacting … and they’re reaching out and wanting to be a part of it.”
Owsley said he is also working to make the organization a nonprofit and has submitted all the necessary paperwork so far and is waiting on a tax identification number before it is made official.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
