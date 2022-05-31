One of Travis Owsley’s dreams will come true from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday.

Beverly’s Hearty Slice, the nonprofit he started two years ago to honor his mother, who died in 2018, will open two more feeding sites in Owensboro.

The organization has been offering pizza, a bottle of water and hygiene items to people in Kendall-Perkins Park every other Friday night for the past two years.

This week, it will add feeding feeding sites at the Dugan Best Recreation Center in western Owensboro and at the Cliff Hagan Boys & Girls Club’s former C. Martel Wightman Unit at Rolling Heights in eastern Owensboro.

“This will be our first big event,” Owsley said. “We have nine members of the Owensboro Community & Technical College staff helping us — three at each location.”

Five members of the nonprofit’s board will also be serving, he said.

The OCTC staff members will have bags of candy for the kids, Owsley said.

He said Beverly’s Hearty Slice is filing for grants to help with the program.

Owsley said there will be enough pizza for 500 people between the three sites.

The organization’s mission is to spread positivity, celebrate diversity and provide hope through serving the community.

Owsley said the free meals honor his mother.

“When she cooked a big meal, she would always invite people in from off the street to eat,” he said.

Now, he goes out into the streets to feed people.

Owsley said he started the project because “too many were dying from drugs and violence. I wanted to spread hope and inspire others.”

Beverly’s Hearty Slice plans big celebrations for Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas.

“Hopefully, we’ll do it at all three places,” Owsley said. “If not, everybody will be welcome at Kendall-Perkins Park.”

He said Don Moore Automotive and Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline will be sponsoring the holiday events.

Owsley said the organization is growing, but “we have to crawl before we can walk.”

People who want to help can contact him through the Beverly’s Hearty Slice Facebook page.

Owsley said he has been surprised at the number of people who have stepped up to help the organization.

In January, he said he opened his mailbox and found a letter with a check for $10,000 from a family that wanted to remain anonymous.

Last Christmas, the organization handed out $30 gift cards to 100 families and 200 toys to children in Kendall-Perkins Park, along with Little Caesars pizza for 200 people, Little Debbie snacks, Pepsi products and more than 100 coats for people who needed them.

