The new year got off to a roaring start last week for Travis Owsley and his Beverly’s Hearty Slice nonprofit.
“I was coming home last Thursday after helping a man who was homeless get into an apartment,” Owsley said. “I opened the mailbox, and there was a letter with a check for $10,000 from a family that wants to remain anonymous.”
That, Owsley said, was by far the largest gift the organization, which has been feeding people in Kendall-Perkins Park in western Owensboro every other Friday night for 17 months, has received.
And it ensures that the organization will be able to expand to two more feeding sites this summer — at the Dugan Best Center Recreation Center in western Owensboro and at the Cliff Hagan Boys & Girls Club’s former C. Martel Wightman Unit at Rolling Heights.
“We’ll need more volunteers to operate these sites every two weeks,” Owsley said. “It takes about 90 minutes — an hour to serve the food and 30 minutes to clean up.”
He said people interested in helping feed those in need can message him on either his personal Facebook page or the Beverly’s Hearty Slice Facebook page.
“That was not even a week into the new year,” Owsley said of the donation. “And others are talking to me about donations.”
Last month, the organization, which he founded to honor his late mother, Beverly Slaughter, learned that it had qualified for 501(c)(3) status, making donations to it tax-exempt.
The free meals are from 5:30 to 7 p.m. every other Friday.
On his Facebook page, Owsley wrote, “We will be serving Little Caesars pizza and water to now three communities at the same time and day. Thank you to the City of Owensboro and Parks and Recreation for allowing us to help and impact these communities.
“It takes a village, and I want to sincerely thank our team and board members for your loyalty and dedication in the rain, sleet and snow this past year. Every two weeks, we’ve been under that shed together serving our people and helping better the City of Owensboro like we promised.”
At Christmas, the organization handed out $30 gift cards to 100 families and 200 toys to children in Kendall-Perkins Park, along with Little Caesars pizza for 200 people, Little Debbie snacks, Pepsi products and more than 100 coats for people who needed them.
During December, Owsley said, he received $3,000 from Don Moore Automotive, $1,100 from Owensboro Catholic High School, $1,000 from Ken-tron, $1,000 from Four Star Sheet Metal and $1,000 from the Prajapati family — a total of $7,100 — for the Christmas celebration at Kendall-Perkins Park.
Joy Carroll, board chairwoman of Beverly’s Hearty Slice, said the organization’s mission is to spread positivity, celebrate diversity and provide hope through serving the community.
Owsley said the free meals honor his mother, who died in 2018.
“When she cooked a big meal, she would always invite people in from off the street to eat,” he said.
Owsley said he started the project because “too many were dying from drugs and violence. I wanted to spread hope and inspire others.”
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
