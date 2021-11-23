On Friday night, Travis Owsley and his Beverly’s Hearty Slice handed out 160 Thanksgiving meals in Kendall-Perkins Park and gave 110 winter coats to people in need.
And then, Owsley got some good news.
Don Moore Automotive stepped in with $3,000 to sponsor the organization’s upcoming Christmas event.
“We will be giving out 100 $30 gift cards — one per family — toys and coats,” Owsley said. “We will have Little Caesars’ pizza for 200 people, Zaxby’s gift cards, Pepsi products and Little Debbie snack cakes to hand out.”
And that wasn’t all of the good news.
Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline had sponsored both the Halloween and Thanksgiving events for Beverly’s Hearty Slice this year.
“After Southern Star attended the Thanksgiving event,” Owsley said, “they told us they would cover next year’s Thanksgiving and Halloween event again.”
He created Hearty Slice 15 months ago in honor of his mother, Beverly Slaughter, who died in 2018.
“When she cooked a big meal, she would always invite people in from off the street to eat,” Owsley said.
The organization has been serving free meals in the park every other Friday night for 15 months.
On his Facebook page, Owsley said, “For those families that didn’t receive a meal or couldn’t make it due to being sick, feel free to message me your address, and I will have Christ Community Church deliver your family a meal on Thanksgiving day.”
Joy Carroll, board chairwoman of Beverly’s Hearty Slice, said the organization is working to become a tax-free nonprofit.
The mission, she said, is to spread positivity, celebrate diversity and provide hope through serving the community.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
