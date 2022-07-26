School will be starting again in two weeks.
And Beverly’s Hearty Slice will be helping students — and parents — get ready Friday night.
The nonprofit feeding program that Travis Owsley started two years ago to honor his mother, who died in 2018, will be giving away free backpacks at all three of its sites — Kendall-Perkins Park, Rolling Heights and the Dugan Best Recreation Center — from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday.
The event is sponsored by River Valley Behavioral Health.
Owsley said everyone who attends will receive free pizza from Little Caesars along with bottles of water and hygiene products.
With the three sites combined, he said there will be enough pizza for 500 people.
He said the nonprofit has been doing this since 2020, along with special events for Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas.
“It’s been supported by donations and our community,” Owsley said.
He said, “Beverly’s Hearty Slice will have the opportunity to apply for grants this year and we’re looking forward to more ways to impact our communities.”
Owsley said, “I wish my Mom was here to witness this journey in her name.”
He said, “We haven’t missed an event in a year and 10 months, every two weeks in the rain, sleet or snow. We have no overhead, none of our board members get paid a dime for their time and all of our donations go straight to our communities, which is why I feel God has always made a way for our events.”
People who want to help can contact him through the Beverly’s Hearty Slice Facebook page.
Owsley said he has been surprised at the number of people who have stepped up to help the organization.
The organization’s mission is to spread positivity, celebrate diversity and provide hope through serving the community.
