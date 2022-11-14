Last year, Beverly’s Hearty Slice celebrated Thanksgiving by handing out 160 Thanksgiving meal boxes — a ham, two cans of corn, two cans of green beans and a box of macaroni and cheese — in Kendall-Perkins Park on the Friday before the holiday.
This year, Travis Owsley, the organization’s founder, says there will be 250 meal boxes with ham, mac and cheese, green beans and corn at the event from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Nov. 18.
Last year, they handed out 125 warm coats for children and adults.
This year, Owsley is hoping for more.
He said so far he has about 50 coats donated for Thanksgiving and “for Christmas, our goal is 100.”
And, Owsley said, the Owensboro Symphony will be performing in the park while the meals are being distributed.
Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline donated $4,000 to sponsor the Halloween and Thanksgiving programs. That’s up from $2,800 last year.
Pepsi is helping to sponsor both Thanksgiving and Christmas events.
Pizza and bottled water will be given out at both events.
The nonprofit’s mission is to spread positivity, celebrate diversity and provide hope through serving the community.
Owsley said the free meals honor his mother, Beverly Slaughter, who died at age 58 in 2018.
“When she cooked a big meal, she would always invite people in from off the street to eat,” he said.
Owsley said he started the project because “too many were dying from drugs and violence. I wanted to spread hope and inspire others.”
Last year, the program operated solely in Kendall-Perkins Park in the city’s west end.
This year, it added sites in Rolling Heights and the Dugan Best Recreation Center.
But the Nov. 18 meal will only be at Kendall-Perkins Park.
