Last year, Beverly’s Hearty Slice celebrated Thanksgiving by handing out 160 Thanksgiving meal boxes — a ham, two cans of corn, two cans of green beans and a box of macaroni and cheese — in Kendall-Perkins Park on the Friday before the holiday.

This year, Travis Owsley, the organization’s founder, says there will be 250 meal boxes with ham, mac and cheese, green beans and corn at the event from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Nov. 18.

