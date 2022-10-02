Travis Owsley’s Beverly’s Hearty Slice, which feeds the hungry in three locations in Owensboro every other Friday night, continues to grow.
Last year, the program operated solely in Kendall-Perkins Park in the city’s west end.
This year, it added sites in Rolling Heights and the Dugan Best Recreation Center.
Now, Owsley says, “We’re feeding 250 people at all three sites. And that’s on a slow night.”
The program also does a special event for Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas.
Owsley said Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline has donated $4,000 to sponsor the Halloween and Thanksgiving programs. That’s up from $2,800 last year.
Walmart is giving $1,000, and Pepsi is donating products.
At the Halloween event on Oct. 21, 15 $25 gift cards will be awarded for the best children’s costumes at all three locations. For Thanksgiving, Beverly’s Hearty Slice will only be serving at Kendall-Perkins Park on Nov. 18.
Those attending will be given food baskets to take home and prepare for the Thanksgiving meal.
Last year, there were 160 meals. This year, there will be 250, Owsley said.
More from this section
The baskets will have ham, mac and cheese, green beans and corn.
And members of the Owensboro Symphony will perform during the event, Owsley said.
He said he’ll launch a winter coat drive Saturday, Oct. 1 and collect coats all through October.
Last year, Beverly’s Hearty Slice was able to hand out 125 coats to people in need. People who want to donate coats can send him a message on Facebook, Owsley said.
Earlier this month, Mark Gaunya of Boston, CEO of Captivated Health and a principal of Borislow Insurance, donated $10,000 to the program.
Owsley founded the nonprofit feeding program two years ago to honor his mother, who died in 2018.
Everyone who attends receives free pizza from Little Caesars along with bottles of water and hygiene products.
Last month, the charity also gave free backpacks to kids who attended.
The organization’s mission is to spread positivity, celebrate diversity and provide hope through serving the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.