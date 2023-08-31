Beverly’s Hearty Slice has two big events coming up over the next two months.
The organization, which has been feeding the hungry in Owensboro for three years, is providing more than food these days.
Travis Owsley, who founded the organization in honor of his mother, Beverly Slaughter, who died in 2018, said there are a lot of needs out there.
On Sept. 8, local musician Colt Graves is sponsoring the Beverly’s Hearty Slice event.
Owsley said Graves is providing 13 bikes, two scooters and pizza for all 3 sites — Kendall Perkins Park, Rolling Heights and Dugan Best.
Graves signed a record deal with Timbaland in July.
Before that, his song “Dirt on Me” reached the top 20 on the iTunes U.S. Country songs chart and hit the top five on Amazon’s Hot New Releases for country music.
Graves will be performing on the patio at the RiverPark Center at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
Owsley said Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline is sponsoring the organization’s Halloween event on Oct. 20.
Joni Autry, who owns the Halloween Havoc store in Towne Square Mall, is providing free costumes for the kids, Owsley said.
The store is also providing Halloween decorations for the feeding sites.
Owsley started the organization in 2020 during the pandemic.
He said he started the project because “too many were dying from drugs and violence. I wanted to spread hope and inspire others.”
The organization’s mission statement says it is to spread positivity, celebrate diversity and provide hope through serving the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.