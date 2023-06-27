Beverly’s Hearty Slice, which has been feeding the hungry in Owensboro for three years, is branching out to do more things for the community.
Travis Owsley, who founded the organization in honor of his mother, Beverly Slaughter, who died in 2018, said there are a lot of needs out there.
Friday night, the organization will host a fireworks show at Fourth Street Baptist Church in honor of Nicky Hayden and the Nicky Hayden Foundation.
Little Caesars pizza will be served from 7 to 8 p.m. and fireworks begin at 8:30, Owsley said.
“We’re inviting everyone,” he said. “Feel free to bring your lawn chairs and enjoy the show.”
On July 28, the Back-To-School Bash, sponsored by Owensboro Community and Technical College and Wendall Foster, will be giving out 500 backpacks and school supplies.
Inflatables will be available for the kids at Kendall-Perkins Park.
Free pizza and Coca Cola will also be available.
Owsley said 250 backpacks will be handed out at Kendall Perkins Park and 100 each at Rolling Heights and Dugan Best.
The organization is having its first fundraiser, a “Sweet 16” Kickball Tournament on July 29 at Chautauqua Park.
Owsley said, “Each team can have up to 10 players. Two have be females and the age limit is 14 and up.”
He said seven teams have already committed to play.
Owsley is also working with Terrell Buckner to create a mentorship program for teens at Dugan Best Recreation Center.
The first program will be at 1 p.m. on July 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.