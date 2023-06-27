Beverly’s Hearty Slice, which has been feeding the hungry in Owensboro for three years, is branching out to do more things for the community.

Travis Owsley, who founded the organization in honor of his mother, Beverly Slaughter, who died in 2018, said there are a lot of needs out there.

Keith Lawrence, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.