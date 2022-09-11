Travis Owsley will never again complain about a delayed flight.
A few months ago, he was sitting in the terminal in Nashville waiting for a delayed flight to Boston.
A man came up and sat beside him.
And they got to talking about their lives.
Mark Gaunya of Boston, CEO of Captivated Health and a principal of Borislow Insurance, became interested when he heard about Owsley’s Beverly’s Hearty Slice, which feeds the hungry in three locations in Owensboro every other Friday night.
Gaunya is also a member of the Million Dollar Roundtable and he wanted to hear more.
So, they corresponded for several weeks.
And then, Gaunya sent Owsley a check for $10,000.
Owsley said he wants to find more ways to help the community with the money.
He said Gaunya wants to talk with him again in June about spreading Beverly’s Hearty Slice to locations in Massachusetts, Maryland and Texas.
“He said it can change a lot of lives,” Owsley said.
He said before the check arrived, people were telling him he had been had, that it was a scam.
More from this section
They were wrong, Owsley said.
Owsley founded the nonprofit feeding program two years ago to honor his mother, who died in 2018.
It now operates at Kendall-Perkins Park, Rolling Heights and the Dugan Best Recreation Center.
Everyone who attends receives free pizza from Little Caesars along with bottles of water and hygiene products.
Owsley said the nonprofit has been doing this since 2020, along with special events for Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas.
Last month, the charity also gave free backpacks to kids who attended.
Owsley said he had received one other $10,000 donation in the past from someone who wanted to remain anonymous.
He said he hopes to be able to offer college scholarships at some point in the future.
People who want to help can contact Owsley through the Beverly’s Hearty Slice Facebook page.
The organization’s mission is to spread positivity, celebrate diversity and provide hope through serving the community.
Keith Lawrence, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.