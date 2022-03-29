Bicycle Owensboro has been collecting bikes and safety equipment since the beginning of the year that will be given to 10 refugee students on Wednesday at Apollo High School.
Holly Johnson, Apollo PE teacher who is also a member of Bicycle Owensboro, said community members donated gently used bikes, and Be Real Sports Cycling & Fitness assisted with their repairs and to get them road-ready. Owensboro Health donated helmets and lights for the bikes, which will also be given to students, along with locks.
Johnson said students will be given the bikes along with a safety demonstration, and more information about the Greenbelt and other places they can safely ride in the city.
“We also will fit the students with their bikes and their helmets,” she said. “We will make sure they know how the gears on each bike work, and that they understand local bike signage.”
Bikes will also be delivered to each of the students’ homes, through the help of the Apollo Youth Service Center.
It’s the hope of the non-profit that the bikes will help the students and their families in their everyday lives.
Some need the bikes to travel to the grocery store, or to get around the city, and some of the bikes will be used by more than one person in their family.
“Our goal was to do this right before spring break, so we have spent the last four weeks really getting them ready,” she said. “We hope to do a second round of bike donations just before summer. Those bikes will be for younger kids.”
Larry Myles, owner of Be Real Sports who is also a member of Bicycle Owensboro, said when he was approached about this project, he was thrilled to take part.
Providing a means for transportation for families in need is important, especially for individuals who have been through a lot in the recent past.
Myles and other volunteers helped to clean and service the bikes, and replace parts to make them functional. Parts are expensive and hard to find these days, so they worked hard to make use of the materials they had available.
The community really showed up and donated a lot of quality bikes, he said.
“I’m happy to be a part of this,” he said. “Cycling is driven by community support. We have to work together as a community to support one another.”
The group is currently in the process of collecting volunteers and quality bikes for the next round of donations. In particular they need individuals willing to assist in taking bikes apart and cleaning them.
Those who are interested in participating, or who have gently used bikes that can be made road-ready easily, can contact Be Real Sports by calling 270-240-2019, or emailing brs.lhmyles@gmail.com.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
