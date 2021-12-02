An incident where a bicyclist was killed in a Wednesday afternoon collision on East Fourth Street is under investigation.
The incident occurred at 4:10 p.m. at the intersection of East Fourth Street and West Highland Court. Reports say the collision involved the bicyclist and a tractor-trailer in the eastbound lanes. The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.
The street was closed nearly three hours to traffic for several blocks near Owensboro Middle School.
The Owensboro Police Department’s accident reconstruction unit was called to investigate the collision. The road reopened just after 7 p.m.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.