Owensboro’s Community Development department is preparing alternative plans to build two homes for first-time homebuyers after attempts to bid out the project resulted in the city not selecting a contractor.
City purchasing manager Kalyn Fox said the city can contract with a developer to build the homes as long as the city shows it did everything necessary to acquire a contractor through the bidding process.
The homes are scheduled to be built on Herr Avenue and Woodford Avenue, which are in the Northwest Neighborhood Revitalization Strategy Area. The homes are for first-time homebuyers taking part in a program for low-income families.
The city has solicited for bids three times without selecting a contractor, Community Development Director Abby Shelton said Tuesday.
“I’m not sure what the issue is at this point,” said Shelton said as to what factors have been driving up project costs. “Materials are still high, but they are starting to level off.”
Fox said there could be a number of reasons bids on the projects came in over the city’s budget.
“We haven’t spoken directly with bidders on this one” Fox said of the third attempt. “The first two bids were significantly over budget.”
Since the city has solicited bids from contractors several times, the city can contract directly with a builder.
“We just have to complete written documentation explaining the process we took to get an official bid for the project,” Fox said. “There has to be a paper trail showing we went out to the public three times, now.”
Shelton said the plan was to request an estimate for the two homes from Paul Martin Builders, who has worked with the city on housing projects previously.
City Manager Nate Pagan would have to approve the plan to move forward without a bid, and the estimate, before work could begin.
The program builds the homes with federal and city dollars, which the families pay for through a traditional mortgage. The issue with the bids has extended the process, but Shelton said the hope is to have both homes built this calendar year.
“I’m sure they (the participants) are frustrated, given the circumstances,” Shelton said. One family is considering its options, Shelton said. If that family withdraws from the program, others are waiting to take its place.
“Hopefully, we can work through this issue with the builder,” Shelton said. Paul Martin Builders “is super-quick in their turnaround, in construction and in getting things worked out.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
