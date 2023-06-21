Owensboro’s Community Development department is preparing alternative plans to build two homes for first-time homebuyers after attempts to bid out the project resulted in the city not selecting a contractor.

City purchasing manager Kalyn Fox said the city can contract with a developer to build the homes as long as the city shows it did everything necessary to acquire a contractor through the bidding process.

