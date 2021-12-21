If there’s a bourbon lover on your Christmas list, Tobacco Road & Liquor Store, 1366 Carter Road, can help.
The store is holding a silent auction for a dozen or so bottles of bourbon, including a 10-year-old Rip Van Winkle and a 12-year-old Rip Van Winkle, to raise money for tornado relief in western Kentucky.
Donna Johnson, store manager, said most of the bottles of bourbon came from the private collection of a man who decided he wanted to help those who were impacted by the tornadoes of Dec. 10-11.
His collection dates back several decades, she said.
Johnson said the store is open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.
Also available are bottles of George T. Stagg, Weller Single Barrel, Weller “Craft Your Perfect Bourbon,” Michter’s Toasted Barrel Finish and Michter’s Barrel Strength Bourbon, among others.
People can come in, look at the bottles of bourbon and check what the highest bid currently is, Johnson said.
She said people can bid on individual bottles rather than all of them.
Not many bids have been placed yet, Johnson said.
But she said she expects that to pick up as it gets closer to the time for the bidding to close on Thursday.
Bids will be accepted until 6:30 p.m. that day.
And then, the winners can take their bourbon home.
All proceeds from the auction will be donated to the Team Western Kentucky Tornado relief fund established by Gov. Andy Beshear, Johnson said.
Thursday is also the date of the store’s grand reopening.
Bidders have to be present to win.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.