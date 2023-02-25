Black History Month is an annual observance originating in the United States, where it is also known as African-American History Month. This annual month-long holiday is set to pay tribute to the generations of African Americans who struggled with adversity to achieve full citizenship in American society.

Though February is coming to a close, there’s still time to celebrate the many successful, melanated people of the community.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.