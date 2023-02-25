Black History Month is an annual observance originating in the United States, where it is also known as African-American History Month. This annual month-long holiday is set to pay tribute to the generations of African Americans who struggled with adversity to achieve full citizenship in American society.
Though February is coming to a close, there’s still time to celebrate the many successful, melanated people of the community.
Camerra Winston, who is Minnesota born, but native of Nashville for the last 12 years just opened a restaurant in town on Jan. 21, 2023 called “Big 4 Lodge” located at 563 McLean Avenue.
The black-owned business is one of the newer soul food spots in town that serves fresh quality each day.
Their menu consists of community favorites such as the fried catfish, whole chicken wings, roast, dressing, smothered pork chops, ribs, green beans, mac-n-cheese, yams, rice and so many other options and Soulfood Sunday’s.
Big 4 Lodge also offers breakfast each day with a menu consisting of eggs, hashbrowns, fried bologna, waffles, oatmeal, biscuits, pancakes, bacon both turkey and pork and a handful of other choices.
When asked what Big 4 Lodge brings different to the community, Winston spoke excitedly and confidently about her new business.
“Each day I learn more and more about Hopkinsville. I live in Nashville, so I commute each day to work. I want Big 4 Lodge to be a place the community of Hopkinsville enjoys. Our spot is for all ages and all races. We have something for everyone and everything is cooked fresh,” said Winston. “We’ve been open for a month, and it’s been lots of trial and error but I am excited to serve the community. I’ve met some great people such as Brooke Jung since opening and we have had an influx of customers come in that I’m very thankful for. Though I am the owner of the business, my friends and family help a lot. I can’t thank my team enough for the amount of support I have. Big 4 Loge is convenient and we hope to continue offering a place of enjoyment for the community.”
Since being opened, the community has been seen on social media tagging the restaurant in the flavorful southern style menu.
Though the majority of the menu consists of fried foods, there all plans to include healthier options as the business continues to grow.
Big 4 Lodge is a brand for Winston’s family as her family and friends also sell merch under the name as well dog kennels.
Winston said earlier last year, after working for the food industry for half a decade… she asked herself “Why can’t I do it?”
She then drew up her business plan and less than a year later… Big 4 Lodge, the restaurant was birthed.
If you’re looking for a soulful place to eat, feel free to stop by and dine in or out.
Another perk of the restaurant for those 21 and up are the alcoholic day long specials with beverages for $5. Some of the alcoholic beverages that are popular at the moment are long islands, lemon drops, tequila sunrises and margaritas.
Big 4 Lodge has only been open for a month but has made quite a name already. Check it out yourself and leave a review.
Though Hopkinsville is known as a small town, the number of good eats is down right impressive. The newest addiction plans to keep the flame going in good fun, good fun and good fellowship.
Big 4 Lodge is open Wednesday through Thusrday 11 a.m. until 7 pm. Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. and Sunday’s 11 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.
Orders can be placed on site or over the phone or texted to 615-609-6970.
For those inquiring additional questions such as catering gigs, feel free to reach the restaurant via email at Big4lodge@gmail.com.
