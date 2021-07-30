Brandon Vanderver is bringing his Native American Artifacts and Ethnography Show to the Owensboro Convention Center this weekend for the fifth time.
Ethnography is a branch of anthropology that studies individual cultures.
The show has grown into one of the nation’s largest artifact shows through the years.
Vandever was able to have his show last summer, despite the coronavirus pandemic.
“It was better than I thought it would be,” he said. “I had 303 tables.”
This year, vendors from across the country will have 370 tables set up to show and sell artifacts, coins, knives, fossils, jewelry and other collectibles.
Vandever said about half of the artifacts are for sale.
He said vendors are coming from as far away as Wisconsin, Arkansas, Florida and New York.
This year has attracted five or six dealers from Arkansas and some from Tennessee and Ohio who are coming to Owensboro for the first time.
Some people come just to see the artifacts — arrowheads, axe heads and other things used by native Americans — that date back thousands of years.
In the past, some of the artifacts have been at least 12,000 years old.
Some come to buy, sell or trade, Vanderver said.
He said he didn’t want to say how valuable some of the artifacts are.
But Notes From The Frontier, a site for collectors, says, “The most valuable arrowhead found to date in North America, the Rutz Clovis Point, is almost ten inches long and carved of sea green obsidian. It was found in a wheat field in Washington State in 1950. It was sold at auction in 2013 for $276,000. It is estimated to be about 13,000 years old.”
Vanderver has been a collector for about 25 years.
He said his father and grandfather were collectors and he learned from them.
The number of collectors today is about the same as it was then, Vanderver said.
“There are fewer younger collectors today,” he said. “People seem to wait until they’re older to get interested.”
Vanderver said he used to attend the Indian Artifacts Show that Kathy Pohl Finley of Cannelton, Indiana, had at the Executive Inn Rivermont for 28 years.
But the Executive Inn closed in 2008.
When the convention center opened seven years ago, Vanderver decided it was time to bring an artifact show back to town.
“It’s a great facility,” he said. “It’s good for shows like this.”
Hours are from 2 to 8 p.m. on Friday, July 30, and from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.
Admission is $15 on Friday and free on Saturday.
