The Hollywood Independent Music Awards will be presented Aug. 17 at The Avalon, an historic nightclub in Hollywood.
But before that, from 1 to 5 p.m. Aug. 12, the awards for bluegrass, gospel, country and blues musicians will be presented during performances at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum in Owensboro.
Fran Marseille, Friday After 5’s executive director, said she has worked with the Hollywood Independent Music Awards for 14 years.
“We’ve been talking about this for the past year,” she said of bringing part of the awards show to Owensboro. “We’re planning four days of activities.”
A red carpet meet-and-greet for the nominees is planned for Aug. 10, some of the nominees will play for Friday After 5 on Aug. 11, the awards show will be on Aug. 12, and a free jam session with area musicians and musicians from Hollywood will be on the Michael E. Horn Family Outdoor Stage at the Hall of Fame from 1 to 5 p.m. Aug. 13.
Nominees include:
Cam Thompson, “Woman Made Me This Way,” country; Colt Graves, “Word Around Town,” country; JVT/Tommy Stillwell, “Blue Moon Shines,” blues; Tommy Stillwell, “A Light in the Distance,” blues; Shaun Murphy, “Trouble With Lovin’,” blues; Kentucky Shine, “The Game,” bluegrass; Larry Maglinger, “Forever Young”, bluegrass/remembrance; Nu-Blu, “Horse Thieves & Moonshiners,” bluegrass; Randy Lanham/Emily Jane Clark, “Going Home To Kentucky,” bluegrass; Debra Lyn, “Twist the Knife,” bluegrass; Nathan Morris, “Dangerous,” message/social impact; and Steve Bridgmon, “Between Sunday’s,” Christian/gospel.
“It’s really exciting,” Marseille said. “We’ll have an after-celebration party following the awards.”
She said footage from Owensboro will be incorporated into the event in Hollywood.
Todd Tilghman, winner of season 18 of The Voice, will host the awards show in Owensboro.
“It’s an absolute honor to get to host this portion of the HIMA’s,” Marseille said. “Being an independent musician can be tough. The Hollywood Independent Music Awards are the premier global platform for independent music. Hosting this show is great recognition for Owensboro and brings attention to our city as a major music destination.”
“We can’t wait to welcome both our local artists and musicians and their fans traveling from all over the country for the show,” said Teresa Jones, destination account executive for the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau.
Colt Graves, one of the nominees, said, “Owensboro has always been a music town to me, but I am excited that we are now getting recognized on a national level for the talented folks that make our community so special. Having an awards ceremony in my own hometown that highlights local artists and gives them an opportunity to advance in their career is an awesome thing.”
Tickets are $15 and $20 to attend the awards show. VIP’s are $50.
They can be purchased online at https://bluegrass-hall.ticketleap.com/himawards/.
