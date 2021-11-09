Bobby Wilson is bringing his Big B Pro Wrestling show back to Owensboro at 6 p.m. Saturday at the H.L. Neblett Center, 801 W. Fifth St.
The shows had been at the Dugan Best Recreational Center, 1003 Omega St., from February 2017 until the coronavirus pandemic forced wrestling to stop in March 2020.
Wilson said he was unable to get back in the Dugan Best center when wrestling was allowed to resume.
So, the shows have been at the fairgrounds in Hartford.
But Wilson said he’s bringing the shows back to Owensboro at the H.L. Neblett Center.
“I’m giving them the concessions,” he said.
Wilson said he’s working with Ohio Valley Wrestling to bring in some of the promotion’s top wrestlers.
Chase Stevens and Cash Flo will headline Saturday’s event.
“It’s going to be a big show,” Wilson said.
Admission is $10.
270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.