Big Bang Toys-Comics-Games employee Brent Rivera sorts through a display of “He-Man and the Masters of the Universe” Funko Pop! characters and latex masks Wednesday at the business in Towne Square North. Big Bang will participate in Free Comic Book Day on Saturday, which will include appearances by Robert Lamb, former writer and storyboard artist at Filmation for titles including “He-Man and the Masters of the Universe” and “She-Ra: Princess of Power” and Shawn Lamb, author of the fantasy series “Allon” and scriptwriter for “Bravestarr.”

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

Big Bang Toys-Comics-Games will celebrate its 13th year as part of Free Comic Book Day from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at its store, 4786 Frederica St., inside Towne Square North.

According to Free Comic Book Day’s official website, the event is the “biggest event in the comic book industry” where participating comic book specialty shops across North America and worldwide give away comic books free to patrons in an effort to encourage curious, first-time comic book readers and seasoned comic book fans to “flock to the best place in the comic book community: local comic shops.”

