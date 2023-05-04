Big Bang Toys-Comics-Games will celebrate its 13th year as part of Free Comic Book Day from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at its store, 4786 Frederica St., inside Towne Square North.
According to Free Comic Book Day’s official website, the event is the “biggest event in the comic book industry” where participating comic book specialty shops across North America and worldwide give away comic books free to patrons in an effort to encourage curious, first-time comic book readers and seasoned comic book fans to “flock to the best place in the comic book community: local comic shops.”
“Free Comic Book Day is a great event for the whole community,” said Duane Allen, owner of Big Bang, in a release. “Bringing everyone together, finding books for everyone to enjoy and seeing people of all ages — children, teens and adults — sharing our passion for comics is incredible. Even if you’ve never picked up a comic book, we want to welcome everyone to Big Bang on (Saturday) because there are so many amazing comics this year, and we can’t wait to share them.”
Jenna Stram, a supervisor at Big Bang, has been working at the store for three years and has seen the participation in Free Comic Book Day grow.
“(The energy) is hectic — but in a good way,” Stram, 22, said. “Even now since the first year I did it, there’s a drastic difference. I’m seeing more kids, especially, getting into comics. … It’s really cool because we’re getting all these kids in the doors for … not just comics, but hobbies in general.
“It makes me feel good … because the kids are the future generation of all of this.”
Robert Lamb, former writer and storyboard artist at Filmation for titles including “He-Man and the Masters of the Universe” and “She-Ra: Princess of Power,” and Shawn Lamb, author of the fantasy series “Allon” and scriptwriter for “Bravestar,” will be in attendance at Big Bang.
The day will also consist of game demos, activities for kids, costume contests for kids and adults, raffles and a sidewalk sale featuring items that will be 50-70% off.
Stram said the day and the world of comics and hobbies can bring generations and families together.
“I think, personally, (it’s) a great way to let parents be able to give their kids a hobby,” Stram said, “and I think, honestly, any time a parent finds something that they can pass onto a kid — I think that really creates so much more family bonding and so much more actual time together.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.