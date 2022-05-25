Owensboro will be filled with basketball players from eight states and their families this weekend.

And there should also be quite a few girls’ fast-pitch softball players, too.

“As of today, we have 60 teams coming from eight states — Kentucky, Indiana, Illinois, Tennessee, Missouri, Ohio, Kansas and Arkansas,” said Chris Gendek, destination development & sports management director for the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau. “This will be the first basketball tournament at the convention center. It may be the largest basketball tournament ever in Owensboro. It’s a big one.”

In June 2021, the city, county and Owensboro Health announced that they would put up a combined $600,000 to create a sports facility inside the Owensboro Convention Center, making it available for basketball, volleyball and futsal tournaments.

This weekend’s AthElite Memorial Day Challenge will use four courts in three expo halls at the convention center.

Gendek said the average team will have 10 players, meaning at least 600 players — boys and girls — between third grade and 17 years old.

Many will be accompanied by their parents, he said, making for a large number of people in town for the Memorial Day weekend.

Gendek said games start at 8 a.m. both Saturday and Sunday and run all day.

The tournament is operated by AthElite Sports Management of Marion, Illinois.

Jamie Scheffer, assistant general manager of the convention center, said, “We expect around 1,000 spectators.”

He said if the tournament is a success, he expects to book another tournament with AthElite.

“We’ve found that word of mouth from tournaments travels very fast,” Scheffer said. “We expect these teams to talk about it, and we’ll be able to book other tournaments because of it.”

Gendek said, “We are starting to see some real momentum pick up with indoor sports and the impact these tournaments have on our community. The future looks bright, and we are continually building on the early success we have already created.”

He said the 11th annual USFA Border Wars girls’ fast-pitch softball tournament will be at Jack C. Fisher and Panther Creek parks this weekend.

Gendek said that event for players age 12 and under will likely attract around 30 teams.

