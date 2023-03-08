Those babies arrived last week, and more beautiful babies cannot be found in the tri-state area. Your babies, if you have new ones, of course, are as beautiful, but really, only ours. And my friend’s new grandson, who was almost born on the twins’ birthday, is beautiful, but that’s it.
Such anticipation for such tiny little bundles.
And such exhaustion.
You would think we all gave birth to twins.
No big event is without a wobble or two. One of the twins needed a little extra help, so he spent some time in the NICU. He was so well taken care of, so carefully watched, I managed to keep my fear at bay. His parents never mentioned the NICU without using the word “angel” in the sentence, and they were talking about the nurses, the respiratory therapists, not necessarily their baby.
He’s doing well now, but when I heard the news, I was on my way out to look at big slabs of stone at the place across the river. I was scared about the NICU news, I but I was assured I wasn’t needed, and things were stable, go on and go.
So, I put my shoes on and headed to Newburgh. It was a beautiful day, and I sashayed all over that yard, chatted with the guys moving the big stones around, pranced in and out of the showroom, engaged anyone who looked my way.
It was only when I got home that I noticed I had on one white shoe and one grey one.
Not even the same style shoe, exactly. Allbirds, yes, but one grey with a dark sole and one white all over.
So, maybe I was a bit more upset than I knew about little Harmon.
My job has been fairly easy. I cook. Get in provisions, promise with all the flair I can muster homemade delectables, and I make a big deal of it in a subtle way. And nothing but the best for that sweet little family. Potato soup, the most humble of dishes, but one that takes seventeen ingredients and three hours to perfect. I exaggerate a bit, but it did take awhile because I had to make two trips to the store.
My famous lasagna, which is easy but involved. Three trips to the store for this one and every pot and bowl I own.
In between there is big brother, 19 months, and learning the word “no” as if he were in the gifted and talented program. He is learning to use it, I mean. Not hear it when directed at him. As deaf to it as if it were a dog whistle.
I give him a whole lot of slack, though. He has been uprooted and sent to the grandparents, everyone is in high dudgeon, and he doesn’t get it. His routine is upended, and he can’t quite figure out why he goes to the hospital to visit these little wrapped up loaves of bread they make him kiss.
But, eventually, the sweet little family is released to go home, somewhere around midnight, so Harmon, who is staying a while with his new friends in NICU, can have his farewell dinner, but they don’t go straight home.
Oh no. They can’t do that. No electricity.
The wind storm saw to that, so off to Nana’s.
Monday dawned, warm and beautiful, and while Mama rested and Daddy assessed the situation at home vis-a-vis the power, I spent an active and eye-opening afternoon with the toddler.
He has just about had it. He did some digging in the yard, which I am all about, too. He threw lots of potting soil out of the pots, he thinks that is his job, and I don’t mind a bit. He was a little hard to settle from time to time, but he has to be as tired and discombobulated as the rest of us so I didn’t get too exercised about it.
But then, he took my phone and wouldn’t give it back, and when I finally wrested it from him there grew a great revenge in his heart. Not in his eyes, though, and this is the scary part. He turned to the coffee table and swept all the books to the floor. Calmly. Unemotionally. A real “leave the gun, take the cannoli” moment.
It was then I knew, the real fun is about to start.
