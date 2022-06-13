Conventions have returned to the Owensboro Convention Center in a big way this summer, after two very slow years because of COVID-19.
And downtown merchants say the conventioneers are getting out, exploring downtown, shopping and dining.
May saw the Kentucky Extension Homemakers Association, the Kentucky Water & Waste Water Operators Association and Rotary International meeting here.
And Jeanette Goins, the convention center’s director of marketing, said June is even better.
“We just had the Kentucky United Methodist Conference earlier this week and welcomed over 1,500 attendees,” she said. “They are already re-signed to return for 2023.”
The Kentucky Bar Association’s annual convention will be in town Wednesday through June 17, Goins said.
And she’s expecting 1,500 or more to attend that event.
The Kentucky County Clerks Association Summer Conference is scheduled for June 19-22, with an estimated 150 people expected, Goins said.
OMG!con, the annual cosplay convention, is expected to bring in 1,800 people to town on June 24-26.
And then, there’s ROMP, the bluegrass festival that sells an estimated 25,000 tickets, scheduled for Yellow Creek Park on June 22-25.
“We definitely notice the convention-goers when they are in town,” Ben Skiadas, an owner of both Lure Seafood and Grille and The Famous Bistro, said. “It’s always fun to see the different crowds and what they represent. Some are drinkers, some aren’t, but it’s always entertaining to get to know them a bit.”
Collin MacQuarrie, whose family owns both Colby’s Fine Food & Spirits and Colby’s Deli & Café, said, “We had a slew of people come in Monday and Tuesday from the Methodist convention — awesome people, and very supportive.”
Amy Foertsch, owner of Rayelle Collection, a clothing boutique, said, “We have noticed more foot traffic downtown. During the week, we haven’t seen more traffic or sales. Saturday’s have been better, but I’m not sure if that is the weather and more people are getting out or if it is contributed to conventions.”
John Condray, one of the owners of The Pub on Second, said, “We’ve seen quite a few.”
And at Brew Bridge, Nick Gray, marketing manager of the brewery-restaurant, said, “We’re glad Owensboro is seeing out-of-towners coming in to experience what we have to offer as a destination. We do notice some traffic from conventions, and they usually are disappointed they can’t bring our beer on their flight home.
“We see out-of-town visitors during the weekdays mostly. And we hope that weekend events pick up over the summer to increase traffic too.”
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
